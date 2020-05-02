Millie Bobby Brown, 16, Accepts Kids’ Choice Award With Inspiring Message For ‘Brave’ Healthcare Workers

Millie Bobby Brown is a Kids’ Choice Awards fave! The ‘Stranger Things’ star paid tribute to frontline workers as she accepted her award for Favorite Female TV Star.

Mille Bobby Brown, 16, is wise beyond her years. The Stranger Things star accepted her Kid’s Choice Award with an uplifting message, inspiring her fans. “Thank you to all the fans voting and to Nickelodean for honoring me with this award,” she began in a short video after winning the orange blimp for Favorite Female TV Star. “During this difficult time, I’ve learned a lot of things about this world and about myself. First of all I have a deep respect for our healthcare workers at the forefront of all of this, who are risking their lives fighting for our parents, our grandparents, children. We love and appreciate you so much. I cherish and admire their bravery, work and drive more than anyone,” she said in her uplifting message.

The Brit went on to tease the upcoming season of Stranger Things, which we’re all eagerly anticipating! “To be acknowledged at this time for bringing much needed entertainment and joy is very meaningful to me and I really don’t take this lightly,” Millie said, adding, “I’m so glad to have delighted your TV screens for the last four years. I can’t wait for you to see Stranger Things 4 soon. Much love.” The Florence by Mills founder showed off her style with a chic pair of bubblegum pink wire glasses. a lemon print shirt and a casual ponytail.

Following Millie’s big win, the cast of Stranger Things was also honored with a blimp in the Favorite Family Show category! The cast came together for a virtual thank you video, all filmed from their respective homes. “Thank you for the support over the years! Thank you!” Caleb McLaughlin exclaimed in the sweet message.

The teen was nominated in the category of Favorite Female TV Star for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things against Fuller House‘s Candace Cameron Bure, Henry Danger’s Ella Anderson, BUNK’D‘s Peyton List, Raven’s Homes‘ Raven-Symone and Henry Danger‘s Riele Downs! Netflix’s Stranger Things, which has currently aired three seasons with a fourth on the way, also got a nod in the Favorite Family Show category. Millie has been a hit at the Kids’ Choice Awards in past years, nabbing the blimp in 2018 for Favorite Female TV Star, as well as getting nominated in both 2019 and 2020!

Nickelodean announced the first-ever virtually produced edition several weeks after postponing the original broadcast, which was set for Mar. 22. “The show will reveal the winners through some of the most creative orange-blimp acceptances in KCA history,” a release for the star-studded show, hosted by Victorious star Victoria Justice, read.

Other stars that joined the party included former Nickelodean star Ariana Grande, LeBron James — who was earning a special honor of the evening — Ellen DeGeneres, Lil Nas X and more.