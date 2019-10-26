Millie Bobby Brown Posts Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie On Vacation — See Cute Pics

The 15-year-old, who recently launched her own beauty and skincare line, is soaking up the sun in a tropical location!

Millie Bobby Brown, 15, is absolutely adorable! The Stranger Things star shared two vacation selfies on Saturday, Oct. 26 and her skin looks flawless. The brunette keeps a hand on her face in both photos as she looks slightly away from the camera, posing in a dreamy tropical destination! Her face looks totally makeup free, as she rocks a slight red sunburn and wet beach hair. Millie didn’t share where she was vacationing, but she captioned the photos with three palm tree emojis (side note: that turquoise blue water is giving us all the feels). The teen appeared to be posing on a boat, as she rocked a striped navy bikini top and her signature gold “M” necklace. Millie recently made headlines for dying her hair blonde, but it appears to be its usual brown hue in these selfies!

Good skin is definitely a priority for Millie, and a large part of the inspiration behind her beauty line Florence by Mills that dropped on Aug. 26. The line, named for her great grandmother, was driven by Millie’s goal to create products that enhanced beauty for girls her own age. “I wanted to create something for me and my generation, my friends and peers,” the actress explained in a press release. “A brand that could reflect us and our self-expression and still be good for you, simple to use and suited for changing, transitional skin. Being young in general is so tough, so creating a place to support everyone on their beauty journey was important to me.”

Where she’s on vacation, she seems to be having a great time: the teen posted a video of herself singing along to Lizzo and Ariana Grande‘s fire track “Good As Hell” in a hotel room. “He better know my worth/There’s so much that I deserve/But I ain’t worried now, I’m ‘a let my hair down,” Millie mouthed along in her Instagram story on Oct. 26. Preach!

Fans were loving her all-natural vacation look, and quickly flooded Millie’s comments with compliments! “So pretty, wow” @lilweaves wrote, while @millisislifee commented, “Absolutely stunning!!!”