Russell Wilson, Justin Bieber & More Stars Urge: ‘We Can’t Continue To Ignore Racism’

Stars like Ariana Grande, Halsey and more marched for George Floyd over the weekend, and others are taking to social media to not only protest his death, but make it clear that racism can no longer be ignored.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber are “paying attention” to their “non-black friends” who are staying silent amid the ongoing protests throughout the country, following George Floyd‘s tragic death on May 25. Justin, like many other stars, are begging their social media followers to stop ignoring racism and start helping to make a change in the world.

Just one week ago, George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was murdered in Minneapolis after a white police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Four days later, that police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, but the other three other police officers who were present and did nothing to prevent Floyd’s death, are still only under investigation, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Floyd’s murder — as well as the lack of appropriate punishment against the four officers involved — has led to protests across the world. Not only are stars like Halsey, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and more marching in protests across the country, but celebrities are also taking to social media to demand justice and urge everyone to stop ignoring racism.

Millie Bobby Brown

In a video posted on Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram page on June 1, the Stranger Things star said, “I hear you,” while calling for justice for George Floyd. The video said, “Black Lives Matter,” but as it played, the word “Lives” changed to different words like “Hopes”, “Dreams”, and “Opportunities”.

Nicki Minaj

On June 1, Nicki Minaj also took to Instagram and begged her followers to stay “angry” over George Floyd’s death, as well as other deaths of innocent black people over the last several years. She wrote, “When 4 black THUGS commit a crime, if 1 person commits murder, they ALL get charged & CONVICTED. When white THUGS/COPS KILL innocent black people, ALL 4 of them are responsible‼️‼️‼️ They all watched an unarmed man die and did nothing‼️ Why do they have different rules????? Let your voice be heard. Be angry. White people have been using violence against us since the beginning of time. We didn’t invent violence & looting. Will these officers actually get convicted? Probably not. Let your voice be heard. Call & TEXT to be a part of these petitions. May Mr. Floyd Rest In Peace.”

Russell Wilson

Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took to both Instagram and Twitter to say that “we cannot continue to ignore racism.” He also said “we must make a change” because “black lives matter”.

Justin Bieber

And Justin Bieber called out his “non black friends” who have been staying “silent” during the protests. The singer said he’s “paying attention” to those famous people, as they should be using their platform to help make a change.

Colton Haynes

Meanwhile, Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes pushed to “end white silence”. On his social media accounts, he posted a lengthy message that said, “Our privilege is the problem. White privilege is not just the ability to move through the world without your race defining your interactions. It’s not just the subconscious comfort of seeing a world that serves you as normal. It’s also the power to remain silent in the face of racial inequity. It’s the power to weigh the need for protest or confrontation against the discomfort/inconvenience of speaking up. It’s getting to choose when/where you want to take a stand. It’s knowing that you and your humanity are safe. Discomfort is not an excuse to disengage. We need to be actively anti racist so that more black lives aren’t prosecuted against & murdered. Put your privilege under a fucking microscope so black people aren’t the only ones fighting to clean up the mess that we made! #blacklivesmatter #endwhitesilence”.

Tyler Perry

And mega-producer Tyler Perry posted his own message after having “an extremely heavy heart” over “the past few days”. He said, “I want you to know that while some of us are protesting out there, others of us have the gift of being able to pick up the phone and go straight to the people who have the power with the stroke of a pen to effect change. AND IT TAKES ALL OF US AS BLACK PEOPLE TO DO OUR PART!! Think about this please. We’re only 12 to 14 percent of the US population. With a number like that, we need allies that don’t look like like us. Allies who are not in the 12 to 14 percent but want to be in the number that help us. And you gotta know that I wasn’t the only one doing this. There are a lot of high profile black people, Oprah, Jay-Z, Diddy, athletes, politicians business leaders, preachers, community leaders, and on and on who are doing the same thing I was doing to help us all!! There were a lot of white people that are famous that I was talking to who wanted to know how they can help. One actually said ‘teach us what we need to know.’ I must say that it’s a gift to be able to pick up the phone and actually talk to people who can help effect change. THERE IS POWER IN TALKING TO THE OTHER SIDE! THERE IS POWER IN BEING HEARD! That’s where change lives! Change lives in the galvanization of all races not in the division of us.”