Happy 16th Birthday, Millie Bobby Brown: See Her Best Fashion Moments Over The Years

Millie Bobby Brown turns 16 today and we’re taking a look back at her best red carpet moments, including her white lace dress at the ‘Stranger Things’ premiere in 2016 to her bridal-inspired outfit at the SAG Awards.

It’s hard to believe that Millie Bobby Brown is already 16-years-old! The Stranger Things star celebrates the milestone birthday today, February 19, so we decided to celebrate with a round-up of her most stunning red carpet looks! Take a look through our attached gallery to see Millie’s fashion from 2020, all the way back to early 2016.

Millie has become one of our favorite style stars in Hollywood. The fact that she’s not afraid to rock sneakers with a couture gown or mix different patterns, prints and fabrics makes her a stand-out on red carpets. Not to mention, she loves trying new styles and designers — many of which are lining up to work with the teenage actress!

Millie has stunned in a number of colorful dresses by Dior, Calvin Klein, Jenny Packham, Dolce & Gabbana, and Givenchy, just to name a few. Some trends she’s gravitated towards includes puffy tulle skirts, floral prints, exaggerated shoulders, sequins and velvet. And, she’s recently started to experiment with different hairstyles like highlighted extensions and sleek up dos’.

Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, CA on January 19. 2020. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet at the ‘Stranger Things’ premiere in Los Angeles, CA on July 11, 2016. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

One thing that makes Millie’s red carpet fashion turn heads is her confidence and ability to wear such diverse looks. From crop tops, to oversized trousers and layered dresses, it’s pretty safe to say that there isn’t much she wouldn’t try on the red carpet. Take a look at her most stunning fashion moments through the years as Millie celebrates her 16th birthday!