Youngest Emmy Nominees Of All-Time: Millie Bobby Brown At 13 Years Old & More

Hollywood’s youngest stars have been impressing Emmy voters for decades. Stars like Millie Bobby Brown and more have received Emmy nominations at very young ages. These are the youngest Emmy nominees and winners through the years.

The 2020 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 21 on ABC. This year, some of Hollywood’s most outstanding younger actors have received nominations for their performances. Zendaya, at just 24, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her serious turn as recovering addict Rue in HBO’s Euphoria.

Newcomer Paul Mescal, at 24, has received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his masterful performance as Connell in Hulu’s Normal People. These younger Hollywood stars have inspired us to take a look back at the youngest Emmy nominees and winners ever. One nominee was just 6 years old!

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown, now 16, earned her first Emmy nomination in 2017 at just 13 years old for her performance as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things. She was nominated again for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2018 at 14 years old. While she didn’t receive a nomination for Stranger Things 3, many more nominations and wins are on the way for this talented young star.

Keisha Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam, now 41, was just 6 years old when she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 1986 Emmys. Keisha stole our hearts and made us laugh as the adorable Rudy Huxtable during her time on The Cosby Show. At 6 years old, she became the youngest Emmy nominee ever.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Keshia’s Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 50, also earned an Emmy nomination at a young age. At 16 years old, Malcolm-Jamal was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1986. He played the lovable Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

Claire Danes

Claire Danes, 41, received her very first Emmy nominations at 16 years old for playing Angela Chase in ABC’s My So-Called Life. She was nominated in 1995 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She didn’t win the Emmy, but she did win the Golden Globe in 1995 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz, now 34, was just 15 years old when he became an Emmy nominee. He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for his performance as Malcolm in the FOX comedy. Frankie was also nominated for two Golden Globes for his performance in 2001 and 2002.

Asante Blackk

Asante Blackk, now 18, became one of the youngest Emmy nominees in history at 17 years old when he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in 2019. He nominated for his tremendous performance as young Kevin Richardson in the Netflix miniseries When They See Us. It was his first-ever TV role.

Melissa Sue Anderson

Melissa Sue Anderson, now 57, was 16 years old when she was nominated in 1978 for her role as Mary Ingalls in the classic series The Little House on the Prairie. The actress was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Fred Savage

Fred Savage, now 44, was nominated at 13 years old for playing Kevin Arnold on The Wonder Years. He was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Fred was nominated again at 14 for the same award.

Kristy McNichol

Kristy McNichol, 58, was 15 years old when she became a first-time Emmy winner in 1977. She won the Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for her role as Letitia “Buddy” Lawrence on Family. She won the Emmy on her 15th birthday. She won the same award in 1979 at 17.

Patty Duke

Patty Duke was 18 years old when she became an Emmy nominee for the first time. The actress was nominated for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Series for her performance on The Patty Duke Show. Patty didn’t win at the time, but she did go on to win 3 Emmys over the course of her career. She passed away in 2016 at the age of 69.

Sara Gilbert

Sara Gilbert, 45, earned her first Emmy nomination at 18 years old for playing Darlene Conner on Roseanne. She received back-to-back nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1993 and 1994. Sara is still playing Darlene today in ABC’s Roseanne revival, which premiered in 2018.

Roxana Zal

Roxana Zal was only 14 years old when she won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special award in 1984. She played Amelia Bennett in the TV movie Something About Amelia.

Zendaya

Zendaya is one of the youngest nominees of the 2020 Emmys. She earned her first Emmy nomination at 24 for playing Rue in HBO’s Euphoria. She’s nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal earned his first Emmy nomination for his very first TV role. The young and rising actor is just 24 years old and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. His performance in Hulu’s Normal People has made him one of the most sought-after young actors.