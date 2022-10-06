Millie Bobby Brown’s BF Jake Bongiovi Pays Her A Visit On Movie Set: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown was clearly living her best life in Atlanta on Wednesday (October 5). Not only was the young actress filming a new movie for the famous Russo Brothers directors with a co-star none other than Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander, but her handsome beau Jake Bongiovi stopped by for a visit! The Stranger Things star was shooting a scene for The Electric State when Jake pulled up to to say hello with an adorable four-legged friend along for the ride.

Rocking a denim jacket, matching miniskirt and black leggings, Millie looked adroable as she rode a bike for one of the scenes. She completed the look with a purple beanie and a pair of military boots. Meanwhile, Jake was cool and casual in his tee and cargo pants while leading his puppy on a leash.

The couple have been inseparable as of late. In August, they packed on the PDA during a date night in the Big Apple. Just a few weeks earlier, they sparked engagement rumors after she was seen with a gold band on her ring finger. In the summer, they took a romantic vacation to Italy where they enjoyed a relaxing yacht trip. And in February, they dressed up as Barbie and Ken for Millie’s 18th birthday.

Back in June, Millie and Jake seemingly confirmed their relationship by holding hands while taking in the sights of the Big Apple. Since then, the pair enjoy posting snaps of each other to their social media accounts, although they have never publicly made their romance official. Jake first shared a snap of Millie with the caption “BFF” in June. In October, he posted a mirror selfie of the pair. And over the holidays, the pair snuggled up to each other in front of a Christmas tree in one of Millie’s Instagram shots.

Millie was previously in a relationship with rugby player, Joseph Robinson, that ended in August 2020. Before that, she dated Jacob Sartorius for seven months in 2017 before they called it quits that October. While Jake is generally very private, little is known about his previous relationships.