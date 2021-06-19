Jake Bongiovi: 5 Things About Jon Bon Jovi’s Son, 19, Dating Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi was spotted holding hands with ‘Stranger Thinngs’ star Millie Bobby Brown as the two took a sun-filled stroll in New York on June 17. Here are five things you should know about the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

Jake Bongiovi, 19, may be used to making headlines for being Jon Bon Jovi‘s son, but he’s doing so for a different reason this time. The hunk seemingly confirmed a romance with Millie Bobby Brown, 17, when the duo held hands during an outing in the Big Apple on June 17. He and the Stranger Things star were dressed in summer-friendly clothing and appeared relaxed and comfortable together as they brought along an adorable pooch in a tote bag.

HollywoodLife reached out to reps for comment about the outing but have yet to receive a response.

Here are five things you should know about Jake and his background.

Jake’s the second-youngest child of Jon & Dorothea Hurley.

His siblings include sister Stephanie, 28, and brothers Jesse, 26, and Romeo, 17. His parents, who grew up in Sayreville, New Jersey and met in 1980, were married in 1989 after being high school sweethearts. Jon admitted his future wife was initially seeing someone else at the time of their meeting, but that didn’t stop him from pursuing her.

“Dorothea was going out with one of those guys who joined the service. He left town … and you know the five-second rule when you drop a piece of toast on the ground? I gave him three weeks,” he jokingly told Best Life in 2017. “We started dating, and that was the end of that.”

He called Millie his ‘bff’ two weeks before they were seen together.

The hunky teen shared an Instagram photo, which can be seen above, that showed him and Millie sitting in a car together on June 3 and wrote “bff” in the caption along with a heart. He was making a kissing face to the camera in the pic as he wore a white baseball cap and black T-shirt. Millie, who was wearing a patterned blazer as she sat beside him, had her head angled down and gave a fierce look into the camera.

Jake’s a fan of U.S. Senator Cory Booker.

Back in Nov. 2018, Jake shared an Instagram video, which can be seen above, that showed him sitting in a car with the senator from New Jersey as he was playfully quizzed on the history of his home state. “As a Bongiovi, you’re supposed to be an expert on New Jersey,” Cory says to the teen in the clip. He goes on to ask him where the M&M’s candies were invented before Jake laughingly asks, “M&M invented? That’s not a New Jersey question!” The politician laughs along with him and tells him it was invented in the “Garden State” before he jokingly says, “Fail!”

“Had a blast traveling through NJ with senator @corybooker on Wednesday! Being able to spend time with such an incredible leader was a truly inspiring experience. #jerseystrong,” Jake wrote in the caption of the video.

He resembles his dad.

In various social media pics, like the one above, Jake has showed off his similar looks to the popular “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer. Between his longer blondish hair and facial features, it’s definitely clear to see he is the son of Jon and often resembles the musician in his younger years.

He helped lead a student protest over gun control at his school in 2018.

Jake made headlines for being one of the organizers of the student walkout at Pennington School on March 14, 2018. He and fellow student Rickey Eng put together the walk to protest government inaction on mass killings in American schools one month after 17 students were killed in the tragic shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. “It’s enough. It’s happened too many times that we watch it,” Jake told nj.com about the reason for the walk at the time. “And we cannot let it go away this time.”