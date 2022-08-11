Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Share Ice Cream Sundae In Cute Date Night Photo

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi laid on some public affection as they shared ice cream in an adorable new pic!

August 11, 2022 9:51PM EDT
Millie Bobby Brown Jake Bongiovi
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown has her eye on her man in a sweet new photo posted for her 57.5M social media followers! The Stranger Things star, 18, took to Instagram on August 10 to post a pic of her flirtatiously eyeing boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, as they shared an old-fashioned ice cream sundae. In the casual date photo, both rocked sunglasses on their heads and white tee shirts, as they gazed at each other with smiles. In a second video clip slide, Millie and Jake shared in a spirited game of Dance Dance Revolution (DDR). “Always b my baby <3,” Millie captioned the post.

Her followers couldn’t have been happier for her and took to the comments section to share in the fun. Among her famous pals dropping reactions were Paris Hilton, who posted a smiley emoji surrounded by hearts, and Millie’s co-star Noah Schnapp, who quipped, “Parents.” Jake himself commented “DDR slayed.”

Fans couldn’t resist commenting on the relationship. “Thank u for always making her so happy love u,” wrote one follower, while another wrote, “Glad you’re having fun together.” Yet another fan commented, “You look so happy it makes ME happy.” 

Jake, who is the son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi, began dating the Godzilla: King of the Monsters star officially back in June 2021. And we hear that Jon and his family are happy about it.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” a source close to Jon told HollywoodLife EXCUSIVELY in July. “A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1989 – and they have been together ever since! Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman.”

