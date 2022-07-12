How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.

The insider said that Jon and Dorothea are entirely happy for the young couple, and they see a lot of similarities between the actress and their son, when they had first started dating. “A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980,” the source continued.

Not only has the Stranger Things star gotten Jake’s mom and dad’s stamp of approval, but Jake has introduced her to much of his extended family. “Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman,” the insider said. Jake is one of four kids that Dorothea and Jon have. The pair have two more sons Jesse, 27, and Romeo, 18, and an older daughter Stephanie, 29.

It should come as no surprise that Jake has introduced Millie to his extended family, because the pair have been dating for over a year, after first going official in June 2021. Since they started dating, Jake has been Millie’s date for plenty of different, special occasions like when she walked the red carpet at the BAFTAs in March, and he was her date for the season four premiere of Stranger Things.

Besides accompanying Millie to red carpet events, Jake and the actress have posted tons of photos of each other on their social media, gushing about each other. When the pair went to a Harry Styles concert in June, she wrote “Alex play ‘Love Of My Life‘ by Harry Styles,” in the sweet caption.