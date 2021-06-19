Millie Bobby Brown, 17, Holds Hands With Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Jake Bongiovi, 19, In 1st New Couple Pics

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were spotted staying close while walking around New York in stylish summer outfits this week.

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown, 17, and Jake Bongiovi, 19, could be the cutest new young couple in Hollywood! The actress and the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, 59, were photographed keeping each other close by holding hands during a New York stroll on June 17 and it was sweet to see. She was wearing a short-sleeved white top and long light pink skirt while enjoying the fresh air under the sun while he wore a short-sleeved tan button-down top that had a palm tree embroidered on one front side of it and matching shorts with blue stripes. Check out the pics HERE!

Billie paired her outfit with floral flat shoes with a strap in the middle as well as a dark brown face mask and a necklace while Jake went with white socks and sneakers. The talented British star had her brown locks clipped back and had sunglasses resting on top of her head while her reported new beau also rocked sunglasses. They also both took turns holding a blue tote bag that had an adorable puppy in it over their shoulder.

Before Millie and Jake’s latest outing, there were rumors going around about a new romance between them but this is the first time they’ve been publicly seen together. Since they’ve both grown up in the spotlight, we can definitely understand how they would develop a romance. Millie, of course, is best known for her work in television and film, most noticeably as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, and Jake is the second-youngest of his dad, who is best known for his band Bon Jovi, and his mom Dorothea.

When Millie’s not enjoying time out with the hunky Jake, she’s working hard in her role as Eleven. The highly successful show is set to premiere its fourth season and a mannequin of Eleven was recently spotted being hauled out on a stretcher during filming in Georgia, according to Page Six.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date of the fourth season but in Apr., Millie’s co-star Finn Wolfhard said told fans it “should be out sometime next year” hopefully.