Millie Bobby Brown, 16, Styles Her Long Blonde Hair In Curls During Salon Makeover — Before & After Pics

After going blonde, Millie Bobby Brown gave herself yet another hair makeover: mermaid waves!

Millie Bobby Brown, 16, dropped by the salon for a mini hair makeover! The Stranger Thing star’s ombré blonde hair, usually straight, was styled into long mermaid waves just in time for the summer. The Netflix princess shared the before and after photos to her Instagram on June 23, and hosted a poll: “straight or curlyyyy.”

Millie’s friends and followers took to the comments section with their votes! “Straight with that outfit but like it both ways [heart emojis],” actress Larsen Thompson wrote, noting Millie’s cropped denim jacket, matching jeans and a plain white blouse. Others agreed, but not everyone, of course! “Curly for sureee,” beauty guru James Charles commented, while others couldn’t decide — actress Madison Lewis wrote, “Both !!” For some, hair was irrelevant. Fellow Netflix icon Joey King gushed, “Omg Millie [fire emoji].”

Millie has been experimenting with her hair as of late, just like any teenager! The world came to know the talented actress as Eleven on Stranger Things, whose signature look was her buzzcut. However, Millie looked like she was far from Hawkins, Indiana when she revealed her long blonde hairdo in an Instagram post on June 12. Millie doesn’t have to worry about returning to a specific hairdo anytime soon, it appears, since the coronavirus pandemic has halted production on Season 4 of Stranger Things. However, on June 18, the show’s Twitter account revealed that it finished writing the ENTIRE season — so there’s that!

While Millie has been showing off her hairstyles to Instagram, she has also been making sure to take advantage of her 33.5 million following to bring light to the Black Lives Matter movement. The Godzilla: King of the Monsters star joined many other celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Russell Wilson and Justin Bieber in using their platforms to fight racism with Instagram posts that offered solidarity and called to action. Millie didn’t stop at one post, however; she has promoted non-profit organizations like Young Black Artists and The Conscious Kid, and most recently offered Aya Chebbi, the first person to ever be appointed as the African Union Envoy on Youth, the opportunity to take over her Instagram on June 22.