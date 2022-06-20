Millie Bobby Brown Kisses ‘Love Of My Life’ BF Jake Bongiovi At Harry Styles Concert: Photo

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and Jake Bongiovi, 20, packed on the PDA at the Harry Styles concert in London on June 19. The Stranger Things star posted an Instagram photo of the young couple sharing a romantic kiss in the stands. Millie wrapped her arms around Jake’s neck, as he pulled his girlfriend in close from her back. “alexa play love of my life by harry styles,” Millie wrote in her caption.

Millie and Jake were joined at the concert by her Stranger Things co-star and BFF Noah Schnapp, 17. Noah buddied up to Jake for a boys-only photo that he posted to his Instagram. Then, Noah captured a close-up image of Millie sticking her teeth out at the concert. “Big @harrystyles fans,” Noah said.

Millie and Jake, who is Jon Bon Jovi‘s son, have been showing off their adorable romance pretty frequently lately. On June 6, the couple shared a sweet embrace during a hike that Jake documented on IG. A week prior, they packed on the PDA in a kissing photo where Millie sat on Jake’s lap and had one hand on his cheek as they locked lips.

This adorable relationship has been going strong for almost a year now. Millie even brought Jake with her to the Stranger Things season four premiere event in May. The actress stunned in a white satin gown with black mesh, while Jake looked so handsome in a classy black suit. That was their second red carpet appearance together, after they attended the BAFTAs in March.