Millie Bobby Brown Kisses Jake Bongiovi While Sitting On His Lap In Cute Photo

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi look like they’re so in love! The pair shared a passionate kiss in a new pair of photos, which you can see here, where the Stranger Things actress sat on her beau’s lap, as she smooched him. Millie, 18, had posted one of the pics of herself kissing Jake, 20, to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 31.

In the first photo, Millie rocked a white button-down shirt, as she sat on Jake’s lap, and he sported a similar shirt with a black design printed all over it. The Enola Holmes actress had her hair tied in a bun, while her boyfriend’s signature bright blonde hair looked like he’d bleached it and dyed it silver in one of the photos. The other photo showed them kissing in the same outfits at a different angle, and it showed some of the necklaces that Jake wore under his unbuttoned shirt.

Other than the kissing picture, Millie also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes picture from Stranger Things, where it seems like her beau had stopped by the set to visit, and she posted a selfie of herself between Jake and her on-screen boyfriend Finn Wolfhard, who plays her character Eleven’s boyfriend Mike in the show. She appropriately captioned the photo, “when two worlds collide.” The on-set photo came shortly after the first volume of Stranger Things 4 dropped on Netflix on Friday, May 27.

After going Instagram official with their relationship in June 2021, Millie and Jake, who’s Jon Bon Jovi’s son, have not been shy about showing their love for each other with lots of PDA. Before the latest season of Stranger Things premiered, the actress posted a series of photos of the pair on vacation, with him giving her a smooch on the cheek on May 22. She captioned the photoset with “te amo,” which translates to “I love you.”