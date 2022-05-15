Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In White Gown For ‘Stranger Things’ Premiere With BF Jake Bongiovi: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, posed with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, 20, at the Stranger Things season four premiere on May 14. At the event held in New York City, Millie looked as gorgeous as ever in a white satin gown with black mesh, a slit at the leg, and a belt to cinch the waist. Her honey colored locks flowed past her shoulders while she rocked long wispy bangs. Meanwhile, her beau looked handsome in a classy black suit, his blonde hair styled in a 90s-esque middle parted ‘do.

No strangers to being photographed together, the adorable couple also walked the red carpet during the BAFTAs in March. There, Mille rocked a long black velvet dress with a v neckline, and sported tightly pulled back dark hair. Jake, on the other hand, sported a slick black suit with a dashing bowtie. A few months later, the two were also photographed on a date night, leaving a restaurant at the Big Apple while a bodyguard trailed behind them.

Millie started dating Jake, who is the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, around last summer. Rumors started circulating when the two were photographed holding hands in New York City in June of 2021. Since then, the couple has been going strong, sometimes posting to social media about their relationship.

However, Jake hasn’t been the only boy reported to be romantically linked with Millie. She also dated Joseph Robinson, son of rugby player Jason Robinson, for less than a year until they broke up in 2020. For a few months in 2018, she also was involved with social media star Jacob Sartorius.

As for Millie’s professional life, she has been heavily involved with the production of Stranger Things. Millie, who plays the role of Eleven, is one of the main characters in the action packed science fiction series. The trailer for the show’s fourth season dropped in April, and the episodes will be released in two volumes on both May 27 and July 1.