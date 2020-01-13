Joseph Robinson: 5 Things To Know About Millie Bobby Brown’s New Boyfriend, 17

Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she’s dating English rugby player Joseph Robinson, who plays for the Wigan Warriors, in a new cozy Instagram pic she recently shared. Here are five things you should know about him.

Millie Bobby Brown, 15, got her fans’ attention when she posted an adorable PDA-filled Snapchat pic with English rugby player Joseph Robinson, 17, and now everyone wants to know more about the hunk! In the cute pic, the Stranger Things star can be seen standing in a mirror while taking a selfie as the good-looking athlete stands behind her with his hands around her waist. “Ly x,” Millie captioned the photo which most likely means “love you”, basically confirming a romance. Millie was also featured in a photo that Joseph posted during a vacation in the Maldives, where they reportedly met in Nov. 2019, further confirming they’re getting to know each other.

Who is the guy Millie is swooning over? Here are five things you should know about him and his success as a rugy player.

1.) He is the son of famous rugby player Jason Robinson. Jason, 45, got a lot of attention in the 2003 World Cup and won 51 rugby union international caps for England when he played as a wing or fullback. In rugby league, he won 12 caps for Great Britain and seven for England. Like Joseph, he used to play for the Wigan Warriors in the league. Due to his quick feet, he has been nicknamed “Billy Whizz”.

2.) He’s been playing for Wigan Warriors since Sept. 2019. He signed a contract with the team then and seems to want to follow in his dad’s footsteps, literally! Millie was seen wearing his Wigans jersey in a photo she shared on social media in early Jan, which fueled rumors about them dating each other.

3.) He lives with his mom. His mom, Amanda and his dad, Jason, are divorced and Joseph is one of six children they had together. Jason also had another son with Sian Griffin, who he married in 2017. Amanda and Joseph currently live in Lancashire, according to The Sun.

4.) Millie may have spent Christmas with him. The two lovebirds posted separate pics on the holiday and they showed them walking the same dogs, leading many fans to believe that they shared the day together.

5.) He often shares rugby moments on social media. Joseph’s Instagram page doesn’t have a lot of pics as of Jan. 2020, but the ones it does have seem to mostly relate to the sport. From the time he signed the contract with Wigan Warriors to one of him in action on the rugby field, it’s clear to see he loves what he does and is proud of it!