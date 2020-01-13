Millie Bobby Brown, 15, Confirms She’s Dating Rugby Star Jason Robinson’s Son Joseph, 17

Forget Mike Wheeler; there’s a new guy in Millie Bobby Brown’s life. The ‘Stranger Things’ star, 15, just revealed in a new pic that she’s dating rugby player Joseph Robinson, 17!

It’s on! Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown has a new boyfriend, a year and a half after her breakup from musical.ly star Jacob Sartorius. Millie, 15, and Joseph Robinson, 17, the son of England Rugby World Cup legend Jason Robinson, seemingly confirmed things on Snapchat, posing for a cute photo captioned “Ly x.” That means “love you,” if you don’t speak Gen Z. In the mirror selfie, Joseph is standing behind Millie with his hands wrapped around her waist, as Millie clasps his hand and sticks out her tongue. Ah, young love. The couple apparently met in November 2019 in the Maldives, a vacation Millie previously called “the trip of a lifetime” on Instagram.

Millie is featured in a photo from the Maldives that Joseph posted on Instagram, captioned, “Great time in the Maldives with family and friends.” The photo, which you can see below (it’s the last in the set), shows Millie with a huge smile on her face as she eats dinner with a group of people, including Joseph. The evidence mounts from there. Millie posted a photo (since deleted) two weeks ago, which showed her wearing her beau’s Wigan Warriors rugby jersey! The rugby league’s official account reportedly commented “Probably the STRANGEST Thing to happen in 2020 so far…” on the post. Millie also left some love on a photo of Joseph and his dad, posted December 4. Joseph replied with a heart emoji.

The couple may have also spent Christmas together, as they posted matching photos on December 24. The photo on Millie’s account shows her walking two huge dogs while wearing a cute, leopard coat. Joseph’s photo shows him walking the same dogs, in what appears to be the same location. Was Millie behind the camera?

Millie’s new relationship comes just before she’s due to return to the Stranger Things set and reunite with her on-screen boyfriend Finn Wolfhard. Well… maybe. The season 3 finale saw Eleven and Mike separated after she moved out of town with the Byers family following Hopper’s death. We have a feeling they’ll be back together in no time.