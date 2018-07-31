Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split: ‘Stranger Things’ Star & Singer Call It Quits After 8 Months

Aww! Literal childhood sweethearts Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius announced on Instagram that they’ve broken up after eight months. See the heartbreaking messages here.

Oh, young love! Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 14, and musical.ly phenomenon Jacob Sartorius, 15, have sadly ended their relationship. The young teens posted virtually the same message on their Instagram stories on July 31: “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends,” Millie posted. “The decision w mills was completely mutual & we are both happy and remaining friends,” said Jacob. Well, looks like they’re definitely on the same page!

Unfortunately, the kiddos didn’t reveal why they broke up, or even when. It seems like it wasn’t too traumatic for either party, though. Millie and Jacob haven’t posted any pics of each other recently on Instagram, though, which you know is the kiss of death for teenagers. Hey, they’ll be okay. Relationships at this age never usually last even this long!

Unlike most teenage girls, Millie’s got Drake‘s shoulder to cry on post-breakup! She revealed to W Magazine that she and Drake bonded over their mutual admiration for each other in a chance meeting at a hotel in Australia! Drake’s such a huge Stranger Things fan that he invited Millie and her dad to his concert!

“I went there and he was such a fanboy, and I was such a fangirl that we honestly text all the time now,” Millie said. “He helps me with everything, like just life lessons. He’s amazing. He’s a great human being. And we went to dinner afterwards. And we had dinner the next day. And we met in Sydney.” Yeah, Millie’s going to be just fine!