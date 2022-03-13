Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Get Glammed Up For BAFTA Red Carpet Date – Photos

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi looked incredible while posing in fashionable outfits that included a flowing black dress for her and a classic tuxedo for him, at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and Jake Bongiovi, 19, were one of the best looking couples on the BAFTA red carpet! The actress and her handsome beau looked incredible while stopping to take photos in fashionable attire at the British award show on March 13. She wore a long black velvet sleeveless dress that had a plunging neckline and black sheer cropped top in the middle of it along with a high slit, and he wore a black and white tuxedo with a thick bow tie.

Millie appeared to have her hair pulled back and had her bangs split in the middle while framing each side of her forehead. Her makeup was barely-there and helped her to look fresh-faced and classy with the look. A necklace and long black velvet gloves topped things off. Jake’s blonde hair also hung down a bit to frame his face.

This isn’t the first time Millie and Jake got attention together. The lovebirds, who started dating last year, have used social media to show off their happy moments. In one pic, which was shared by Millie in July, they looked as close as could be as she put her arm around the son of Jon Bon Jovi‘s neck. “Happy Weekend,” she captioned the snapshot.

They also appeared to spend Christmas together when Millie again shared an adorable cozy photo. They were both wearing stylish sweaters that were perfect for the season in the pic and she captioned it with a simple but sweet, “happy holidays” along with a heart.

When Millie’s not having fun with Jake, she’s working hard on Stranger Things. The talented star is gearing up for the fourth season of the popular Netflix show. Last month, it was also confirmed that the show was renewed for a fifth season, which will also be the final one.