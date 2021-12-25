Millie Bobby Brown Cuddles Up To BF Jake Bongiovi On Christmas Morning: Pic

It looked like Millie Bobby Brown had a very cozy Christmas! She started the day snuggled Jake Bongiovi in a cute holiday morning Instagram.

Love is in the air! Millie Bobby Brown, 17, wasn’t hiding her feelings for boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 19, while sharing a smitten Christmas morning snap with her love. The Stranger Things star smiled softly as she wrapped her arms around Jake, who is rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son. Both teens were dressed for the holidays, rocking chunky Christmas sweaters while a sparkling tree sat in the background. Keeping her message short and sweet, Millie captioned her post saying, “Happy Holidays”.

Millie and Jacob were first linked in early June when they started getting flirty on social media and were then seen holding hands during a New York City stroll on Jun. 17, 2021. Though the duo has preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they all but confirmed they were dating on Nov. 1 when they shared a kissy Instagram snap taken on the London Eye.

Not much is known about Jacob, who is the second-youngest of Bon Jovi and highschool sweetheart Dorothea Hurley’s 4 kids. A New Jersey native and graduate of Pennington High School, he announced he was accepted to Syracuse University in Feb. 2020, but has since deleted the post.

Millie previously dated rugby player Joseph Robinson, 19, around Jan. 2020. Before that, she had a brief relationship with singer Jacob Sartorious, 19, which ended in July 2018.

Meanwhile, the Enola Holmes talent is getting ready to go back on the promo trail ahead of the release of the 4th season of Stranger Things. The retro sci-fi series wrapped shooting in Sep. and is set for a mid-2022 premiere.

Co-creator Ross Duffer teased what’s to come to The Hollywood Reporter in Aug. 2020. “Season four won’t be the end,” he revealed. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”