See Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Gets A Kiss From BF Jake Bongiovi In Sweet Photo

millie bobby brown
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Millie Bobby Brown attends the WWD Beauty Inc Awards at the Rainbow Room, in New York 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards, New York, USA - 11 Dec 2019
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown shows off a new collaboration with shoe brand, Converse. The 15-year-old actress, who plays Eleven on the hit Netflix series, used her love of crafting to help create the new range. It features three versions of the classic Chuck Taylor and Chuck 70 baseball boot silhouettes - as well as removable textile and chenille patches, embellished with her 'Be You' and 'Spread Love' mantras. The Converse x Millie Bobby Brown collection drops globally November 18 at converse.com and select retailers. Editorial use only. Please credit Converse.com/MEGA. 14 Nov 2019 Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown for Converse. Photo credit: Converse.com/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA548940_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Naperville, IL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Millie Bobby Brown sneaks out the back exit of Ulta after a meet and greet. The 'Stranger Things' actress wore a light purple jumpsuit and went barefoot, carrying her pink heels in one hand. Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SHADY / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Going strong! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Gongiovi each shared new photos of themselves together on Instagram on Nov. 1.

Millie Bobby Brown, 17, and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, look so in love in this new photo! Millie took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to share the sweet image, which shows Jake planting a kiss on her cheek. She has her arms wrapped around his neck as she embraces the affection. The photo appears to be taken at the top of the London Eye, as Millie captioned the image with a ferris wheel and eye emojis.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Jake posted a selfie of himself and the Stranger Things star. In the pic, they’re seated side by side outdoors while having tea. Millie has her cup to her mouth while Jake is looking right at the camera a she snaps a photo. “We’re starting a band send name ideas,” he wrote.

For the most part, Millie keeps her relationship with Jake off of social media. The two were first spotted together in June, when they were photographed holding hands while out and about. Jake may not be a massive Hollywood star like Millie, but he’s no stranger to what it’s like to live in the spotlight — after all, his dad is Jon Bon Jovi! Jake is the third oldest of Jon and his wife’s four children.

This is actually the first time that Millie has posted a photo with Jake on her actual Instagram grid, although he’s been featured on her Story in the past. Jake posted his first photo with Millie at the beginning of June 2021. He captioned it, “Bff<3”, so the status of the pair’s relationship was unclear at the time. It wasn’t until the hand-holding photos surfaced a few weeks later that fans started buzzing about them as a couple!

Related Gallery

Millie Bobby Brown's Best Fashion Moments -- Pics

Millie Bobby Brown 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Wearing Louis Vuitton, Custom
Millie Bobby Brown attends the WWD Beauty Inc Awards at the Rainbow Room, in New York 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards, New York, USA - 11 Dec 2019 Wearing Helmut Lang
Millie Bobby Brown attends a special screening of Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 3 at the DGA New York Theater, in New York NY Special Screening of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019

In October, Jake shared a mirror selfie of himself and Millie. She looked adorable in a pair of glasses and a sweatshirt, and the photo appeared to be from CCTV footage that was taken of the lovebirds. Millie is currently gearing up for the release of season 4 of Stranger Things — production wrapped in September, and the new season is due to be released on Netflix in 2021.