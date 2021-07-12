See Pic

Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up To Jon Bon Jovi’s Son, Jake Bongiovi, In Cute Photo: ‘Happy Weekend’

Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
Millie Bobby Brown 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020
Millie Bobby Brown 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Wearing Louis Vuitton, Custom
Millie Bobby Brown attends the WWD Beauty Inc Awards at the Rainbow Room, in New York 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards, New York, USA - 11 Dec 2019 Wearing Helmut Lang
Millie Bobby Brown attends a special screening of Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 3 at the DGA New York Theater, in New York NY Special Screening of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Together again! Just weeks after sparking romance rumors in NYC, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi looked coupled up in a new Instagram selfie.

Millie Bobby Brown, 17, and Jake Bongiovi, 19, make one cute pair! On July 10, Millie posted a photo of herself and Jake together on her respective Instagram story. In the pic, Jake is leaning close to Millie as she has an arm around his neck. Their cheeks are touching as they look directly at the camera while spending time outside. “Happy Weekend,” Millie captioned the image.

In mid-June, Millie and Jake, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, seemingly confirmed their relationship by holding hands on a stroll through New York City. Earlier that month, Jake also uploaded a photo of the two on Instagram. He captioned it, “Bff,” with a heart symbol, making the exact status of their relationship unclear at that point. Neither Millie or Jake have verbally confirmed what’s going on between them, but the photos certainly seem to speak for themselves!

Jake’s parents are Jon Bon Jovi and the rocker’s high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, who he married in 1989. The 19-year-old has two older siblings — a sister, Stephanie, and brother, Jesse, as well as a younger brother, Romeo. His Instagram bio reveals that he is an actor. Of course, Millie works as an actor, as well, but it is unclear how the two met for the first time or how long they’ve known each other. Jake has been liking Millie’s posts on Instagram since March.

Millie was previously in a relationship with rugby player, Joseph Robinson. They were together for most of 2020, but split in August, reportedly due to their differing, busy schedules. Before that, she dated Jacob Sartorius for seven months in 2017 before they called it quits that October. While Millie is generally fairly private, she and Jacob were public with their love for one another on social media before ending the relationship.

Related Gallery

Millie Bobby Brown -- Pics Of The Actress

Millie Bobby Brown attends the WWD Beauty Inc Awards at the Rainbow Room, in New York 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards, New York, USA - 11 Dec 2019
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown shows off a new collaboration with shoe brand, Converse. The 15-year-old actress, who plays Eleven on the hit Netflix series, used her love of crafting to help create the new range. It features three versions of the classic Chuck Taylor and Chuck 70 baseball boot silhouettes - as well as removable textile and chenille patches, embellished with her 'Be You' and 'Spread Love' mantras. The Converse x Millie Bobby Brown collection drops globally November 18 at converse.com and select retailers. Editorial use only. Please credit Converse.com/MEGA. 14 Nov 2019 Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown for Converse. Photo credit: Converse.com/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA548940_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Naperville, IL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Millie Bobby Brown sneaks out the back exit of Ulta after a meet and greet. The 'Stranger Things' actress wore a light purple jumpsuit and went barefoot, carrying her pink heels in one hand. Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SHADY / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*