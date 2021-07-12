Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up To Jon Bon Jovi’s Son, Jake Bongiovi, In Cute Photo: ‘Happy Weekend’

Together again! Just weeks after sparking romance rumors in NYC, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi looked coupled up in a new Instagram selfie.

Millie Bobby Brown, 17, and Jake Bongiovi, 19, make one cute pair! On July 10, Millie posted a photo of herself and Jake together on her respective Instagram story. In the pic, Jake is leaning close to Millie as she has an arm around his neck. Their cheeks are touching as they look directly at the camera while spending time outside. “Happy Weekend,” Millie captioned the image.

In mid-June, Millie and Jake, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, seemingly confirmed their relationship by holding hands on a stroll through New York City. Earlier that month, Jake also uploaded a photo of the two on Instagram. He captioned it, “Bff,” with a heart symbol, making the exact status of their relationship unclear at that point. Neither Millie or Jake have verbally confirmed what’s going on between them, but the photos certainly seem to speak for themselves!

Jake’s parents are Jon Bon Jovi and the rocker’s high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, who he married in 1989. The 19-year-old has two older siblings — a sister, Stephanie, and brother, Jesse, as well as a younger brother, Romeo. His Instagram bio reveals that he is an actor. Of course, Millie works as an actor, as well, but it is unclear how the two met for the first time or how long they’ve known each other. Jake has been liking Millie’s posts on Instagram since March.

Millie was previously in a relationship with rugby player, Joseph Robinson. They were together for most of 2020, but split in August, reportedly due to their differing, busy schedules. Before that, she dated Jacob Sartorius for seven months in 2017 before they called it quits that October. While Millie is generally fairly private, she and Jacob were public with their love for one another on social media before ending the relationship.