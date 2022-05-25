Millie Bobby Brown’s Boyfriend History: Everything To Know About Her Romance With Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown may be young, but she’s already one of the biggest stars in the world! The 18-year-old actress made her TV debut in 2013, and took on small roles in series like NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey’s Anatomy, until she hit her big break with a leading role in the massively popular sci-fi fantasy series Stranger Things in 2016. Since Stranger Things premiered, it has been a massive hit, and fans have come to know Millie as the character Eleven, who has psychic powers. While Millie is a rising star, she’s also gone public with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20. Find out everything you need to know about the actress’s relationship with Jake here!

How did Millie and Jake meet?

Jake is an actor, according to his Instagram bio, but he’s also related to rock royalty. His dad is Jon Bon Jovi. While it’s not clear when exactly Jake and Millie became an item, they may have started out as friends and later realized that they had feelings for each other. Jake posted a selfie of the pair hanging out in a car together in June 2021, and he called Millie his “bff” in the caption. A few weeks later, the pair were seen holding hands together in New York City. The actress posted a blurry picture of Jake giving her a sweet kiss on the London Eye in November 2021.

Jake has gushed over Millie on social media

Since the pair has gone public, Jake hasn’t shied away from showing off his love for the actress on his Instagram. He’s posted tons of cute pictures of them, but he’s also taken the opportunity to write sweet captions to his girlfriend, like when he posted a picture of themselves at the Stranger Things 4 premiere in May 2021, where he celebrated Millie’s latest accomplishment ahead of the new season’s release. “Congratulations babe u deserve the world love u,” he wrote.

View Related Gallery Millie Bobby Brown Then & Now: See Her Evolution Ahead Of The 'Stranger Things' Finale Actor Millie Bobby Brown participate in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the Netflix series, "Stranger Things", at AOL Studios, in New York BUILD Speaker Series: "Stranger Things", New York, USA Millie Bobby Brown BAFTA Los Angeles BBC America TV Tea Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2016

The couple went blonde together for Millie’s birthday

When the Godzilla Vs. Kong star celebrated her 18th birthday, of course, she had her boyfriend by her side. While Jake normally rocks blonde hair, Millie also revealed that she changed her look to resemble the classic doll Barbie for the party. The couple posted a matching selfie, and joked about looking like Barbie and her classic boyfriend Ken. Millie captioned her picture with “Hey Ken,” while Jake wrote a sweet message to his girlfriend. “Happy birthday barbie ily,” he wrote along with the picture.

What has Millie said about Jake?

Jake isn’t the only one who’s written sweet messages on his social media! Millie has also shown her love for her beau in a handful of her Instagram posts. Most recently, she posted a picture of Jake giving her a kiss while they laughed on a vacation, and she captioned the photo set with “te amo.” When Jake celebrated his birthday at the beginning of May, she also posted a few photos of them together and showed just how much she loves him. “happy birthday baby, can’t wait to fly to the moon and back with you!” she wrote.

Millie dated Jacob Sartorious in 2017

Even though Millie is a very young star, Jake is not her first public relationship! Her first public boyfriend was TikTok star Jacob Sartorious! The pair went public with their relationship in late 2017, but eight months later, they announced that they’d broken up. “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends,” Millie wrote on her Instagram Story in July 2018.