Millie Bobby Brown Engaged To Jake Bongiovi: See Photo After His Proposal

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, after over one year of dating. The Stranger Things star shared the big news on Instagram on April 11. She subtly revealed that Jon Bon Jovi‘s son popped the question by debuting a diamond ring on her left hand in a black and white photo, which you can see here, that appeared to be taken after the proposal. In the pic, Jake’s arms are wrapped around Millie’s neck, with her hands resting on them to put the ring on full display. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned the photo, quoting “Lover” by Taylor Swift.

Millie and Jake actually first sparked engagement rumors in August 2022. The British actress was seen wearing a gold band on her ring finger while she and Jake explored New York City’s Little Italy. Millie flashed the shiny ring, which was captured in photos by the paparazzi, though the pair didn’t confirm that they were engaged at the time. However, this new rock appears to feature a bigger, circular diamond atop a thin band.

Ever since they started dating in June 2021, Millie and Jake have shared so many special moments together. On Christmas Day 2021, Millie shared a sweet selfie with her beau in which they were cuddled up in Christmas sweaters. “Happy holidays,” she wrote. In February 2022, they dressed as Barbie and Ken together to ring in Millie’s 18th birthday. And in March, they made their official red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTAs. Two months later, Jake was by Millie’s side at the Stranger Things 4 premiere in Brooklyn, New York.

Prior to the couple’s engagement, HollywoodLife learned that Jake’s entire family, including his dad Jon and his mom Dorothea Hurley, overwhelmingly approve of Millie. “A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1989 – and they have been together ever since!” a source close to Jon EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman.”