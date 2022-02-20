Millie Bobby Brown & BF Jake Bongiovi Dress Up As Barbie & Ken For Her 18th Birthday

The ‘Stranger Things’ star cuddled up next to her beau as they transformed themselves into the iconic Mattel dolls to kick off her big day!

Party time! Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi decided to play dress up to kick off her big 18th birthday. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19), the Stranger Things star shared an adorable snap of the two in full-on Ken and Barbie costumes! With Millie in a long blonde wig and Jake sporting some platinum locks as well, the actress captioned the photo, “hey Ken!” with a birthday cake emoji.

Millie looked every inch the iconic Mattel doll as she rocked her Barbie hairstyle in several poses. With her “goddess dress,” the young Brit stole the spotlight in the fun photo album, which featured two solo shots of the Netflix star. Meanwhile, Jake was the spitting image of his rock legend father Jon Bon Jovi, even with the Ken doll cosplay!

Back in June, Millie and Jake seemingly confirmed their relationship by holding hands while taking in the sights of the Big Apple. Since then, the pair enjoy posting snaps of each other to their social media accounts, although they have never publicly made their romance official. Jake first shared a snap of Millie with the caption “BFF” in June. In October, he posted a mirror selfie of the pair. And over the holidays, the pair snuggled up to each other in front of a Christmas tree in one of Millie’s Instagram shots.

Millie was previously in a relationship with rugby player, Joseph Robinson, that ended in August 2020. Before that, she dated Jacob Sartorius for seven months in 2017 before they called it quits that October. While Jake is generally very private, little is known about his previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Millie is gearing up for the fourth season of Stranger Things, which will be split into two parts, with Volume 1 premiering May 27 and Volume 2 premiering July 1. “With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4’ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one,” creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. “Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”