Millie Bobby Brown’s Engagement Ring: See Her Rock From Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have made it official and the couple of two years announced their engagement on Instagram. The 19-year-old posted a black-and-white photo of her and Jake, 20, smiling from ear to ear while she showed off the ring on her left hand.

Millie posted the photo with the caption, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” quoting the song “Lover” by Taylor Swift. In the photo, taken on the beach, Jake held Millie from behind while wrapping his arms around her. Millie had her eyes shut while smiling, looking like she was crying. Her hands were placed on his forearms while she showed off her massive new engagement ring.

Millie’s ring featured a thin diamond band with a square diamond in the center with a diamond halo around it. She styled the new ring with a metallic almond-shaped manicure, pearl earrings, and a gorgeous sheer white lace long-sleeve dress. As for her glam, she had her hair slicked back and parted in the middle in a low bun while a bright matte lip topped her look off. As for Jake, he wore a white short-sleeve linen button-down shirt.

Meanwhile, Jake posted another photo of the couple, taken from a different angle, this time from the back. You could see a different shot of Millie’s gorgeous dress that had a massive keyhole cutout on the back revealing her bare skin. Jake styled his collared shirt with a pair of tan khaki pants. He captioned the post, “Forever,” with a white heart.

HollywoodLife got some insight on Millie’s ring from fourth-generation GIA certified gemologist and founder/CEO of The Clear Cut, Olivia Landau, who shared, “Millie’s ring looks to be a round brilliant solitaire at approximately 3-3.5ct for the center stone. Assuming this is a natural diamond, a ring of this stature is valued anywhere between $50K-$100K depending on the quality of the diamond. Millie made an excellent choice here – round brilliants are timeless, super classic and will never go out of style.”

The couple has been dating since June 2021, and ever since they started dating they constantly sharing adorable photos of each other while on vacation and spending holidays together.