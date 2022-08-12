Millie Bobby Brown Wears Gold Band On Left Hand While Out With Jake Bongiovi: Photos

Is that a wedding ring we see? Millie Bobby Brown sported a gold band on her ring finger during a recent outing with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, fueling speculation that the two got married.

August 12, 2022 4:12PM EDT
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, might have to clarify if they took their relationship to the next level! The Stranger Things actress wore a gold band on her ring finger on August 11, sparking speculation that she got married to Jon Bon Jovi‘s son. Millie flashed the shiny band while out with Jake in Little Italy in New York City. It’s unclear in the paparazzi pictures (which can be seen HERE) if Jake was wearing a ring as well.

Millie, who has been dating Jake since June 2021, wore a black sweatshirt with a red and white boot design for the couple’s NYC date. She also wore a pair of beige sweatpants and white sneakers. Plus, Millie wore sunglasses over her hair which she tied back in a bun. The Emmy Award nominee held a cup of coffee in her hand as she walked towards the car in front of her boyfriend. Jake dressed in a blue T-shirt, khaki pants, and a pair of black sneakers. He wore his sunglasses on top of his head, just like Millie did, and carried a white to-go box.

Millie and Jake have been flaunting their love everywhere they go on their cute couple adventures. It’s unclear if they actually got married, seeing as they’re so young to take such a big step like that already. Although, HollywoodLife did learn that Jake’s entire family overwhelmingly approve of Millie, so it’s possible the couple did get married with their loved ones’ blessings.

“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” a source close to Jon told HollywoodLife EXCUSIVELY in July. “A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1989 – and they have been together ever since! Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman.”

