Millie Bobby Brown Gets Kisses From BF Jake Bongiovi On Romantic Vacation

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, have taken their love to Europe. The Stranger Things actress posted photos of the pair in Barcelona, Spain to Instagram on May 22. The young couple appear to be having the best time abroad based on Millie’s post, which includes a snapshot of them sharing a romantic kiss near a dock by the water.

In another photo, Jake sneakily captured Millie fast asleep on his shoulder, as he grinned at the camera. Millie and Jake also posed for solo shots in front of La Sagrada Familia, the largest unfinished Roman Catholic church in the world. Millie captioned the adorable post, “te amo,” which means “I love you” in Spanish.

Jake, who is the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, also shared some cute couple pics from the trip. His post included a different photo of the pair kissing at the dock. Jake also included a shot of Millie posing in a white bathing suit at the beach. “Alexa play late night talking by Harry styles,” he wrote in his caption.

Before they jetted off to Europe, Millie and Jake were in New York for the Stranger Things season four premiere on May 14. Millie stunned in a white satin gown with a black mesh at the event, while Jake looked dapper in a classy black suit. The lovebirds posed on the carpet together as Millie promoted her hit show with her co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, and more.

Millie and Jake also previously walked the red carpet during the BAFTAs in March, four months after they confirmed the romance amidst swirling rumors. Since then, their relationship has been in the forefront thanks to cute social media posts and public date nights.