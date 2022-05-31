Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ BF Finn Wolfhard & IRL BF Jake Bongiovi Meet In Selfie

Millie Bobby Brown’s on-screen boyfriend Finn Wolfhard and real-life beau Jake Bongiovi all hung out in a new photo shared by the actress on Tuesday, May 31. The 18-year-old actress, who plays Eleven in the sci-fi series, posed between Finn, who plays Mike Wheeler, and Jake, who Millie has been dating since June 2021, for the silly photo. Millie joked about both her on-screen boo and the guy she’s dating in real life being with her in the picture. “When two worlds collide,” she captioned the shot with a mind-blowing emoji.

Millie stood between her two boyfriends in front of a height chart, seemingly on-set for Stranger Things (as she tagged the show in her caption). She rocked a white, long-sleeve top with a floral design printed on it, as she looked ponderously into the camera. Jake, 20, sported a white t-shirt and shades, while Finn, 19, sported a blue and gray longsleeved polo.

Besides the selfie between Finn and Jake, Millie took to her stories to share some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from Stranger Things 4, including her and Noah Schnapp colliding while rollerblading. She also shared some casual looks off-camera at the roller rink, as well as a super cute photo of her and Jake kissing with a GIF that read “in love.”

Millie isn’t the only Stranger Things star who’s in love! Finn has a girlfriend of his own! He’s been dating Elsie Richter since early 2021, but they tend to keep their relationship more private.

Stranger Things 4 has been a definite hit after arriving to Netflix on Friday, May 27. The series’ new season has been very exciting for longtime fans of the show, who’ve been looking forward to seeing what happens to Eleven, Will and the gang since the third season dropped in 2013. With the latest episodes, the actors have revealed that they’re worried about their characters getting killed off next season. “Well, one of us will die,” Noah, who plays Will Byers, told The Wrap in a recent interview. “They need to kill off some people. It’s so big.”