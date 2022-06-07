Millie Bobby Brown & Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Adorably Embrace In Hiking PDA Photos

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and Jake Bongiovi, 20, look closer than ever in their latest Instagram photo! The latter shared two new pics from a hiking trip he took with the Stranger Things actress on June 6 and it’s easy to see they’re smitten with each other. In one of the pics, they’re standing atop a high mountain as their arms are wrapped around each other and he kisses her on the cheek. She had a big smile on her face and looked happier than ever as the blue sky could be seen behind them.

In the second photo, Jake is standing and looking down at the camera by himself as he wears nothing but red shorts and holds his sunglasses. Millie’s outfit of the day included what appeared to be a bikini top, striped shorts, and white sneakers. She also had her hair tied up into a messy bun.

“Ain’t no mountain high enough!,” Jake captioned the photos. Once he shared the gems, it didn’t take long for fans and Millie, herself, to comment. “can keep me from getting to u babe !!!,” she wrote, seemingly referring to the lyrics in Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell‘s 1967 hit single. Other fans left heart emojis and couldn’t help but share, “Aww!”

View Related Gallery Millie Bobby Brown's Best Fashion Moments: Photos Of The Looks Millie Bobby Brown 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Millie Bobby Brown attends the premiere of "Stranger Things" season four at Netflix Studios Brooklyn, in New York NY Premiere of "Stranger Things" Season 4, New York, United States - 14 May 2022

Millie and Jake’s new photos come after they made headlines for sharing a kissing photo of themselves on May 31. The beauty was sitting in the hunk’s lap and had one hand on his cheek as they locked lips. They shared another of the same moment from a different angle and it was just as adorable.

Millie and Jake have been dating since the middle of last year and haven’t been shy about showing off their romance. One of the first pics she shared with the son of Jon Bon Jovi was a blurry pic of the two of them as he kissed her cheek on the London Eye in Nov. 2021. Since then, they’ve been inseparable and he even attended the recent Stranger Things season four premiere event with her. The lovebirds looked gorgeous as they posed on the red carpet.