Millie Bobby Brown, 18, Rocks Louis Vuitton Bikini & Packs On PDA With BF Jake Bongiovi, 20

Mille Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi soaked up the sun on another day of their ritzy Italian getaway, once again packing on the PDA!

By:
July 8, 2022 9:00PM EDT
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Providenciales, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS - Kristin Cavallari soaks up the sun in a black bikini during a boat day with her kids on the 4th of July in Turks and Caicos. Shot on 07/04/22. Pictured: Kristin Cavallari BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Formentera, SPAIN - Singer Alicia Keys looks vibrant in yellow as she enjoys a beach day with family during her summer holiday exploring Formentera, Spain.Pictured: Alicia KeysBACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA

Millie Bobby Brown wore another bikini while vacationing with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi! The Stranger Things icon, 18, opted for a blue star-covered top by Louis Vuitton, along with a neon green sarong. Millie and Jon Bon Jovi‘s son, 20, were all smiles as they went for a boat ride around the island of Sardinia, Italy on Thursday, July 7, in the photos published by Page Six.

The loved up pair couldn’t help but pack on the PDA as they snuggled up on the boat, also sharing a kiss! At one point, Jake was also spotted giving a thumbs up — presumably to the boat captain — during their journey.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since the summer of 2021. (David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA)

Millie stayed protected from the sun with a large straw hat and a Y2K themed pair of sunglasses, along with a couple of luxury accessories from French jeweler Van, Cleef & Arpels. She sported the brands signature 5-motif Alhambra bracelet in the black Onyx stone around her wrist, as well as the matching ring with a small diamond on her hand. Finally, the actress added a silk scarf that appeared to be by Pucci or Hermes around her neck.

Jake was also casual in his boat look. The 20-year-old opted for blue shirt covered in sunflowers, as well as a striped pair of bottoms. His bleach blonde hair poked out of his black baseball cap worn backwards. He also added a pair of black sunglasses to his look, and a pair of  Kanye West‘s popular Yeezy x Adidas resin slides.

The pair, who have been dating since summer 2021, were also spotted vacationing a day prior. Jake could be seen leaning down to kiss the Florence by Mills founder as she sat on top of a beach towel, also on a boat. Jake was rocking a vintage red Dior pair of swim trunks and a hat, while Millie went with a black bikini and a trucker style baseball cap. Both Jake and Millie seem to be having a blast on their Italian getaway, and creating plenty of wonderful memories!

More From Our Partners

ad