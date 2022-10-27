Millie Bobby Brown’s BF Jake Bongiovi Watches Her Film Movie Scenes On Set

Bring your boyfriend to work day? Jake Bongiovi lovingly watched his girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown work on her new movie Electric State on Wednesday, October 26. Jake, 20, whose dad is Jon Bon Jovi, relaxed in a chair, wearing a gray sweater while he took in his girlfriend’s performance. It’s so sweet that Jon is supporting Millie in her latest project.

The film shoot was on the beach in Atlanta, Georgia. While Jake was hard to see in the background, sitting down, Millie, 18, looked like she was getting into character. She sported a large gray t-shirt and red-and-white striped pajama pants for the shoot. She also had a large clip in her hair. In some of the shots, it also looked like Millie was talking to members of the crew.

It’s not clear when The Electric State will get a release date, but it seems like a very exciting project. Besides Millie, some of the other major stars include Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh, Jenny Slate, and Jason Alexander. It’s based on the book by Simon Stalenhag, and the movie’s plot follows “An orphaned teenager [who] traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother,” per IMDb.

Jake and Millie have been going out since June 2021, when they confirmed that they were an item by holding hands in New York. While the Stranger Things star has been working on the new movie in Atlanta, Jake has made a few regular visits to the set to see her, having stopped by earlier in October. Even though she’s been hard at work on the new movie, she’s also found some time to have fun, like when the pair went to Walt Disney World and posed with Stars Wars stormtroopers together.

Jake is clearly an incredibly supportive beau for Millie. After the actress revealed that she enrolled at Purdue University, sources close to the pair told HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s really happy for her (even if he’s enrolled at Syracuse University). “Jake is so proud of Millie for pursuing her education because he knows how much this means to her. Although the college is located in Indiana, at the moment she’s only taking online classes,” one insider said.