Millie Bobby Brown’s BF Jake Bongiovi Watches Her Film Movie Scenes On Set

The 'Stranger Things' star chatted with people on set, while her boyfriend relaxed and watched her work in new photos from her new film.

October 27, 2022 3:36PM EDT
millie bobby brown, jake bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown, left, and Jake Bongiovi pose for photographers upon arrival at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in LondonBafta Film Awards 2022 Arrivals, London, United Kingdom - 13 Mar 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Jake Bongiovi keeps an eye on girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown as she films Electric State in Atlanta, Georgia. The 18-year-old British actress wore baggy red and white pajama style pants and slippers as she shot beach scenes, with her beau sitting directly behind her. 26 Oct 2022 Pictured: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown. Photo credit: OG-MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA911550_040.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi joined the Dark Side at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on September 27, 2022. The couple posed with First Order Stormtroopers and Darth Vader's lightsaber at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Bongiovi said he is a big Star Wars fan and Brown said her favorite character is Princess Leia.Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Florida, USA - 27 Sep 2022
Image Credit: OG-MEGA

Bring your boyfriend to work day? Jake Bongiovi lovingly watched his girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown work on her new movie Electric State on Wednesday, October 26. Jake, 20, whose dad is Jon Bon Jovirelaxed in a chair, wearing a gray sweater while he took in his girlfriend’s performance. It’s so sweet that Jon is supporting Millie in her latest project.

Jake looked on as his girlfriend shot some scenes on the beach. (OG-MEGA)

The film shoot was on the beach in Atlanta, Georgia. While Jake was hard to see in the background, sitting down, Millie, 18, looked like she was getting into character. She sported a large gray t-shirt and red-and-white striped pajama pants for the shoot. She also had a large clip in her hair. In some of the shots, it also looked like Millie was talking to members of the crew.

It’s not clear when The Electric State will get a release date, but it seems like a very exciting project. Besides Millie, some of the other major stars include Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh, Jenny Slate, and Jason Alexander. It’s based on the book by Simon Stalenhag, and the movie’s plot follows “An orphaned teenager [who] traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother,” per IMDb.

Millie and Jake have been together for over a year. (OG-MEGA)

Jake and Millie have been going out since June 2021, when they confirmed that they were an item by holding hands in New York. While the Stranger Things star has been working on the new movie in Atlanta, Jake has made a few regular visits to the set to see her, having stopped by earlier in October. Even though she’s been hard at work on the new movie, she’s also found some time to have fun, like when the pair went to Walt Disney World and posed with Stars Wars stormtroopers together.

Jake is clearly an incredibly supportive beau for Millie. After the actress revealed that she enrolled at Purdue University, sources close to the pair told HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s really happy for her (even if he’s enrolled at Syracuse University). “Jake is so proud of Millie for pursuing her education because he knows how much this means to her. Although the college is located in Indiana, at the moment she’s only taking online classes,” one insider said.

