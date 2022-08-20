Jake Bongiovi ‘So Proud’ Of Girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown For Enrolling At Purdue University

Jake Bongiovi 'knows how much' Millie Bobby Brown's 'education' means to her as it was recently revealed she's 'taking online classes' at Purdue University.

By:
, ,
August 20, 2022 2:05PM EDT
View gallery
Millie Bobby Brown, left, and Jake Bongiovi pose for photographers upon arrival at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in LondonBafta Film Awards 2022 Arrivals, London, United Kingdom - 13 Mar 2022
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi'Stranger Things 4' World Premiere, Arrivals, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 14 May 2022
Sardinia, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - The 'Stranger Things' British actress Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi enjoy their holidays together out in Sardinia, Italy. Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, has the full support of her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, when it comes to her education. The actress recently enrolled at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and plans to take online classes as she gets set to film the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Her hunky beau, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, is “so proud” of her for pursuing her educational dreams and understands the passion since he’s also a college student at Syracuse University, according to sources.

“Although Millie and Jake made their red carpet debut a few months ago, they’ve been dating for a while before that and so things have become pretty serious between them over time,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jake is so proud of Millie for pursuing her education because he knows how much this means to her. Although the college is located in Indiana, at the moment she’s only taking online classes.”

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi at the premiere of ‘Stranger Things.’ ( Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

“That’s very helpful because it gives her the freedom to continue her acting career, time to focus on her makeup and skincare line, and maintain her close relationship with Jake,” the source added. “Things could always change, but for now, Millie is happy sticking to online classes and is still able to fulfill her dream of helping to inspire others.”

“Jake goes to Syracuse University and puts a big value on higher education so he’s absolutely cheering Millie on in this,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “His whole family is not big on the fame game, they really encourage their kids to stay grounded and that’s one of the things that they love so much about Millie, she’s totally down to earth and hasn’t let any of the Hollywood stuff go to her head. They are very proud of her for getting into Purdue, it’s a great achievement.”

Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown sweetly pose together during another event. (Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for BAFTA)

Millie’s Purdue news was first reported last week, when she revealed it in an interview with Allure. She is studying human services, which is a program in which “you learn about the system and how to help young people.”

More From Our Partners

ad