Millie Bobby Brown’s Off To College Just Like BFF’s Zahara Jolie-Pitt & Noah Schnapp Ahead Of ‘Stranger Things 5’

As if she wasn’t busy enough, Millie Bobby Brown is now a college student! The 18-year-old actress revealed to Allure that she’s enrolled as an online student at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. Yes, Stranger Things fans, Indiana is also home to the fictional town of Hawkins from Millie’s iconic television show. But Millie will be doing remote work, and not in-person classes, probably so she can film the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Millie is studying human services at Purdue. She described that to Allure as a program where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.” She’s following in the footsteps of her BFFs and fellow college students Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Noah Schnapp, 17. Zahara just started her freshman year at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, while Noah is going to University of Pennsylvania in the fall.

Millie has even more things going on beyond college and Stranger Things. The sequel to her film Enola Holmes comes out later this year, she has her own skincare line, Florence by Mills, and she’s a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF with a focus on menstrual health and education for young women. She also launched a production company, PCMA Productions, with her parents Robert and Kelly.

In the Allure interview, Millie talked about how much attention she gets and the pressure she faces being such a huge star at only 18 years old. The British actress skyrocketed to fame for playing Eleven on Stranger Things and her life hasn’t been the same since.

“Of course, people can look at it as pressure or scary, but I think that’s the most exciting part of my job,” she told Allure. “People are all looking at me, ‘What are you going to say, Millie?’ I’m going to say, ‘Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people that you want to love. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.’ That’s my message.”