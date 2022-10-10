Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Hang With Stormtroopers On Cute Disney World Date: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi showed off their 'Star Wars' fandom during a recent trip to Disney World. Check out the cute photos here!

October 10, 2022 3:32PM EDT
Millie Bobby Brown
Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi joined the Dark Side at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on September 27, 2022. The couple posed with First Order Stormtroopers and Darth Vader's lightsaber at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Bongiovi said he is a big Star Wars fan and Brown said her favorite character is Princess Leia. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Florida, USA - 27 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Courtney Kiefer/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi visited the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park at Disney World last month. The adorable couple posed with Stormtroopers in front of the Millennium Falcon during their trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida on September 27. The 18-year-old Stranger Things star placed her hand on her handsome beau’s shoulder, as Jon Bon Jovi‘s 20-year-old son held up an epic pink lightsaber in one photo.

Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi visit Disney World on Sept. 27 (Photo: Courtney Kiefer/Shutterstock)

In another photo, Millie and Jake sweetly stared at each other and laughed in front of the Stormtroopers. The Enola Holmes actress wore a cute floral dress, a pair of black sneakers, and a gold necklace. She styled her blonde hair in a cute side braid. Jake, meanwhile, wore a plain white T-shirt and a pair of pink pants that matched the color of his lightsaber. He finished off his look with bright red sneakers with white laces.

Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake at ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ (Photo: Courtney Kiefer/Shutterstock)

Millie and Jake have been dating since June 2021, and they’ve frequently showed off their love on public outings. Over the summer, they took a romantic vacation to Italy where they enjoyed a relaxing yacht trip. In mid-August, Millie and Jake sparked engagement rumors after she was seen with a gold band on her ring finger. The couple packed on the PDA during a date night in the Big Apple just a few weeks later.

Jake’s been supportive of Millie’s acting career. He’s also backing up her decision to enroll in online classes at Purdue University in Indiana as she prepares to film the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. “Jake is so proud of Millie for pursuing her education because he knows how much this means to her,” EXCLUSIVE sources told HollywoodLife in August.

Our insider also explained that Millie taking online classes will allow the actress to “maintain her close relationship with Jake,” who goes to Syracuse University in New York. “Things could always change, but for now, Millie is happy sticking to online classes and is still able to fulfill her dream of helping to inspire others,” the source added.

