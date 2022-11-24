The Obamas, Catherine Zeta-Jones & More Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving: See Photos & More

It’s Turkey Day! Thanksgiving has arrived in the United States, and with it comes the annual traditions of good food, great friendship, and gratitude for all the blessings one has this year. Some of the biggest stars in music, politics, television, and more got a jump on the holiday celebrations. Michelle Obama, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Jimmy Kimmel were some of the celebs who kicked off the Thanksgiving celebrations online. Check out below all the stars celebrating.

Michele Obama

“I hope everyone has a wonderful day filled with love, gratitude, and a whole lot of great food,” wrote former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama. Michelle included a photo of her husband, former President Barack Obama, and their two daughters, Sasha and Malila. It was a sweet picture of the former First Family on a day for connecting with your kin – be they biological or the family you’ve chosen for yourself. “From our family to yours, have a happy Thanksgiving,” wrote Michelle.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Happy Thanksgiving to Americans near and far,” Catherine Zeta-Jones posted to Instagram. The Wednesday star shared photos of her family, Michael Douglas and kids Dylan and Carys Douglas. “With work commitments this year, we are not in turkey mode but in serious thankful mode for the blessings of health, happiness, and family. Love to you all.”

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel – who has a history of Thanksgiving beef with Jennifer Aniston – reminded everyone that Thanksgiving is also a time to help the less fortunate. While posing next to a barbecued turkey, Jimmy asked his followers to “Help @StJosephCtr bring food to families in need this Thanksgiving. No amount is too small – Molly and I will match $50k! Link to donate in bio.”

