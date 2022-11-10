Millie Bobby Brown Confesses She Met Jake Bongiovi On Instagram Before Dating: Watch

Sometimes sliding into the DMs works out really well! Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi actually became friends via the internet before they met in real life, in a new ‘Autocomplete’ interview with Wired, released on Wednesday, November 9.

While going through all of the internet’s most searched questions for her, Millie, 18, revealed one asking how she and Jake, 20, met. She laughed a little and quickly said that the two really just hit it off after connecting on the popular social media platform. “How did we meet? We met on Instagram, the old Instagram,” she said. “We were friends for a bit, and what can I say?”

Besides revealing that her and Jake’s love story started on Instagram, Millie also opened up about a bunch of other topics, like her dislike for waffles (which is sure to surprise Stranger Things fans), her tattoos, and her favorite song, which she said was the 10-minute-version of “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift. That favorite song choice shouldn’t come as a much of a shock for her fans, because the actress posted a video of herself and Jake belting along to it in an Instagram video earlier in November.

Millie also spoke about her close friendship with her co-star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will in Stranger Things. The Enola Holmes star recently admitted that Jake picked up on their tight friendship when they first met during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Jake, by the way, who is my boyfriend, when we first met, Jake was like, ‘You guys are in love,’” she said. “But it’s in the most platonic way.”

Millie and Jake, who is Jon Bon Jovi’s son, have been super cute lately, whether he’s visiting her on set, taking her to Disneyworld, or accompanying her to the premiere of her most recent movie Enola Holmes 2. Amid the young couple’s romance, sources close to Jake’s family have revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that his rocker father and mom are incredibly happy for the young couple. “Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman,” the insider said.