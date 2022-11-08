Millie Bobby Brown’s BF Jake Bongiovi Knew Going In Their Romance That She Was ‘In Love’ With BFF Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown revealed the details about her strong boyfriend-approved bond with Noah Schnapp, during an interview on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

November 8, 2022 5:25PM EST
Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown, left, and Jake Bongiovi pose for photographers upon arrival at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in LondonBafta Film Awards 2022 Arrivals, London, United Kingdom - 13 Mar 2022
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown 'Enola Holmes 2' film premiere, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Jake Bongiovi keeps an eye on girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown as she films Electric State in Atlanta, Georgia. The 18-year-old British actress wore baggy red and white pajama style pants and slippers as she shot beach scenes, with her beau sitting directly behind her. 26 Oct 2022 Pictured: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown. Photo credit: OG-MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA911550_040.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, 18, have such a close friendship that even her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, noticed it right away. The actress recently revealed the son of Jon Bon Jovi knew she and the actor were “in love” the first time he saw them together, but it’s all “platonic.” She sat down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show when she gushed over both guys.

“Jake, by the way who is my boyfriend, when we first met, Jake was like, ‘You guys are in love,'” she told Drew in the interview. “But it’s in the most platonic way.”

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi
Millie and Jake started dating in 2021. (Ron Adar/Shutterstock)

Millie and Noah grew up together while working on Stranger Things, which they both started in 2016, so it’ not too surprising that they have built a connection that hasn’t wavered. “We were always able to kind of connect with each other,” she added about her and Noah’s friendship. “And it’s so platonic, which is so beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time Millie mentioned her bond with Noah in an interview. She and the fellow teen revealed they made a pact to get married to each other if they hadn’t found someone by the time they’re 40-years-old, in an interview with MTV News. “We said if we’re not married by 40, we’ll get married together. Because we’d be good roomies,” Millie said before Noah agreed by saying, “We would.”

Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp
Millie and Noah on “Stranger Things.’ (Netflix)

“No kids, though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours,” Millie added. “That’s my dealbreaker. No kids,” Noah responded.

In addition to discussing her friendship with Noah and her relationship with Jake, whom she started dating in 2021, Millie talked about her turn offs when it comes to dating. “Men with umbrellas. It’s also an ick but a super red flag. Don’t hold an umbrella, I can hold my own,” she said.

Millie and Noah are set to appear in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which just started production. You can check out Millie’s full interview with Drew above.

