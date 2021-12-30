Christie Brinkley Celebrates Daughter Alexa’s 36th Birthday In Rare Photo With All 3 Kids

The modeling icon helped her eldest daughter celebrate her next trip around the sun, as they posed for sweet birthday photos.

Happy birthday Alexa Ray Joel! The singer-songwriter celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday December 29 along with her mom Christie Brinkley, 67, and younger half-siblings Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 26, and Sailor-Lee Brinkley Cook, 23. The fashion icon posed alongside her three kids, as they gathered for what definitely was a lavish and delicious dinner! Unfortunately, Alexa’s dad and Christie’s ex-husband Billy Joel doesn’t seem like he was able to make it!

Alexa posted a series of photos from her special day, thanking her family for celebrating with her. She looked stunning in a plunging black top. Her brother wore a similar black sweater. Christie looked gorgeous in a black dress, and she stood next to Sailor, who looks just like her mom. Sailor rocked a gray outfit for the occasion. “Thank you truly. Just love, forever and always. That’s the beginning and end of everything, that’s the purest constant, that’s the only thing that withstands the unwavering test of time. That’s all I’ve got!” Alexa wrote in the caption. Alexa also commented that they were missing her dad at the party!

Christie also shared a few photos from her daughter’s celebration on her Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of her Alexa’s fiancé Ryan Gleason wrapping his arms around her. She also shared that Ryan had baked an olive oil cake for his wife-to-be. Christie even made a post to commemorate Alexa’s special day. “Happy Birthday to my precious Alexa Ray of Moonlight! This is my sweet hummingbird singing her Dad’s song (and playing the Hammond )She is as kind, compassionate, and funny as she is musically talented!” Christie wrote in the caption.

Alexa is Christie’s only child with the “Piano Man” singer. Jack and Sailor’s dad is architect Peter Cook, who Christie was married to from 1996 to 2008. All three of the siblings are clearly really close, and they’re definitely tight with their mama! They seem like they’ve been having a joyous holiday season together. Christie shared a photo of the family making funny faces together for a Christmas Eve dinner on her Instagram.