Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In White Bikini Snuggled Up To BF Jake Bongiovi

View gallery Image Credit: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, looked so in love in her latest Instagram photo with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, and her caption confirmed her feelings. The Stranger Things star posed outside on sand as she rocked a white bikini and stood in front of the son of Jon Bon Jovi. He had his arms wrapped around her as he went shirtless while wearing black shorts.

Millie wrote some of the lyrics to the iconic 1963 song “Sunny” by Bobby Hebb alongside the memorable photo. “sunny one so true, i love you,” it read. Once she shared the gem, her fans left compliments and well wishes in the comments section.

“I love you guys so much,” one fan wrote while another called the snapshot “so cute.” A third called the actress “so pretty” and a fourth left several heart-eyed emojis. Many more left hearts or other emojis to signify their love for the star and her romance.

Before Millie shared her latest photo with Jake just one week after she made headlines for sharing an adorable video full of other pics from their Thanksgiving weekend. She set the clip to the nostalgic song “True” by Spandau Ballet and she and her beau looked like they were having a great time while hilariously posing and relaxing outside in sunny weather. “thankful for many ppl, things, and animals,” she captioned the post.

Millie and Jake’s recent hangouts are just a couple of many they’ve been on since they started dating in early 2021. The talented star previously opened up about how they met on social media and how it sparked their relationship, admitting they were friends first. “How did we meet? We met on Instagram, the old Instagram,” she smiled in an interview with Wired published on Nov. 9. “We were friends for a bit, and what can I say?”

Once they started their romance, Jake has joined Millie for a number of public appearances. Some of them included the British Film Academy Awards and a Stranger Things premiere. They adorably posed on the red carpet for the events and looked incredible.