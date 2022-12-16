Sam Asghari Admits He Prefers Britney Spears Not Post Racy Photos On IG

Despite his continuous public support of Britney Spears and her oftentimes risqué social media posts, her husband of six months, Sam Asghari, has revealed how he really feels about her skin-bearing photos and videos. His confession came after Britney, 41, posed a new nude photo on her Instagram page on Dec. 15. She was immediately met with harsh criticism for the since-deleted pic. Shooting back at the trolls, Sam, 28, wrote, “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this.”

He then admitted he doesn’t entirely approve of those skin-bearing posts. “I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life,” he said. On Dec. 16, he doubled down on his words by sharing the comment to his Instagram Story.

The model and actor next shared an additional note regarding the bullying Britney receives, as seen in the second slide of the above post. “We’ve decided to keep our social media positive & useful,” he wrote. “Any negative comments will be blocked on my page.” The ability to comment under images on Britney’s page has been completely turned off as of this writing.

In August, Sam took to social media to defend Britney’s decision to publish racy photos and videos after her ex, Kevin Federline, said their teenage sons Sean Preston and Jayden James have stayed away from their mother for months due to her social media activity. “Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers [sic] choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers emberrassed [sic] of their parents,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager.”

After the public beef, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sam was doing “everything” he could to support Britney following Kevin’s comments. “He’s doing everything he can to cheer her up and just help her get through this really tough situation,” they noted. “As her husband he’s incensed that Kevin would deliberately try to tear her down and he’s vowed not to let that happen. His whole mission right now is to boost Britney back up and help her get through this.”

Just three days ago, Britney seemed to be in a chipper mood while celebrating the freedom she’s experienced after her controversial 13-year conservatorship ended in Nov. 2021. In a now-deleted video she shared to her Instagram page, she celebrated by dancing in the shower to “Doin’ It” by LL Cool J while wearing red side-tie bikini bottoms and nothing on top. “41 and finally expressing my freedom has never felt better !!! Learning to love myself has become my passion this year … I’d rather be in my skin than wear my skin,” she captioned the post.

The last visible post on her page is also from Dec. 13 and shows her having a grand ‘ole time as she jetted off to New York with Sam. The video captured her smiling in the private plane’s bed and posing in a white long-sleeve shirt with poofy sleeves and a light gray and white plaid mini skirt that resembled her iconic outfit from her “Baby One More Time” music video. Another clip showed her and Sam posing in the doorway of the plane. “New York City here I come !!!” she exclaimed in the caption. “How about them apples”.