Britney Spears Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Kevin Federline For Bringing ‘Kids’ Drama’ In The ‘Spotlight’

Britney Spears was not planning on publicly speaking about where her relationship stands with her sons, Sean Federline, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. However, thanks to a recent interview with the boys’ dad, Kevin Federline, the family drama is out there. “[Britney] wanted to keep her kids’ drama out of the spotlight because this is sacred to her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “For [Kevin] to do this interview shows her that he has no respect for her.”

A second source added that Britney “has no idea why” Kevin chose to take this information to the public. “Britney is the happiest she’s ever been and she wishes her loved ones could be happy for her, including her boys,” the insider continued. “She loves them more than anything in the world and has done everything in her power to be the best mom to them. She feels like other people have helped them make up their minds about her and it’s just not fair.”

The drama started on Aug. 6, when information began leaking from Kevin’s interview with ITV about Britney and the boys. “The boys have decided they are not seeing [Britney] right now,” Kevin said of the teenagers, who skipped their mom’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June, as well. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Kevin claimed that Britney’s revealing Instagram posts are part of the reason that they’ve allegedly chosen to distance themselves. However, our source noted that Britney does not plan on stopping posting her regular content. “She spent the past 13 years of her life [in a conservatorship] and being directed what to do in every single move,” the source explained. “It’s the first time she’s really been free.”

Kevin also commented on Britney’s conservatorship during the sit down, claiming that her father, Jamie Spears, “saved” the singer’s life by stepping in. The conservatorship was terminated after 13 years in Nov. 2021. “The most mind-boggling part [of the interview] is that Kevin spoke highly of Jamie,” our first source added. “This has her friends perplexed, as well, considering Kevin got a restraining order against Jamie in 2019. No one can really understand his true motivations right now.”

After news of Kevin’s interview, which has yet to be published in full, went viral, Britney took to Instagram to clap back. “It saddens me to hear my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. “It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram.”