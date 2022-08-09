Kevin Federline Insists Jamie Spears ‘Saved’ Britney With 13-Year Conservatorship: Watch

Kevin Federline supported ex-wife Britney Spears‘ 13-year conservatorship. In a snippet from Kevin, 44’s, brand new tell-all interview with British network ITV that is airing this week via a series of clips, he claimed that the conservatorship, which Britney was placed under in 2008, “saved” her. “Jamie Spears came to me and was like, pretty much, ‘I don’t know what to do, I want to help. My daughter, I want to help’,” he claimed. He then touted the man as a caring father figure. “I mean this is… I saw a man that really cared and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK.” He added, “100% I feel like he saved her back then.”

Britney, 40, has made it very clear how she feels about her 70-year-old father once she started fighting for her conservatorship to end in June 2021. She has accused him of mental and financial abuse, controlling her career, and keeping her from her teenage sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Jamie stepped down from heading the conservatorship in Aug. 2021, three months before it would be completely terminated.

Kevin stirred up some controversy on Aug. 7 when a portion of his interview during which he commented on Britney’s relationship with her boys aired. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” he said. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.” He also said that Britney’s nudity online has rubbed his kids the wrong way.

The dancer then talked about how difficult it has been for him to watch his sons handle the family drama over the years personally, and while watching it be aired out to the public. “This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else. It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life,” he noted.

Immediately after his remarks came to light, both Britney and her 28-year-old husband Sam Asghari slammed Kevin via Instagram. “There is notex-husband validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model,” Sam wrote on his Instagram Story.

He continued on to critique Kevins’ work ethic and his “loyalty” to Britney’s father. “Kevin’s gravy trail will end soon wich [sic] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him chosing [sic] to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie [sic] [Spears] indicates his approval at time of its conception as well,” he stated.

Britney also responded to Kevin via a length note to Instagram. “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children …,” she began. “as we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them every thing … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!” She followed up with two more long notes about how cruelly she was treated under her conservatorship and that she is “not surprised” by the way she is being treated now.