Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC

Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.

Britney posed and played around in her latest post, which was backed by the 80s anthem “Your Love” by The Outfield. She looked retro-chic in a midriff-baring puff sleeves top and a tiny plaid miniskirt which looked like a total tribute to her schoolgirl style from her 1998 debut.

The songstress tossed her blonde tresses too-and-fro while hiking down her tiny skirt to flash hints of her two lower hip tattoos. She went with her usual smoky eye makeup and accessorized with little earrings and a few rings.

In another shot, Britney enjoyed the amenities of the private jet. She laid down on a bed while kicking her legs up to reveal her sassy red boots. In between shots of her outfit, she gave fans a glimpse into her trip with husband Sam Asghari. The couple seemed to be letting loose, seen making wacky faces and cozying up for a cute couple snapshot before boarding. The Iranian actor was dressed to travel, looking sharp in a red polo and white pants.

Other shots showed Brit playing with a green apple. The fruit appeared to be another fun reference. The star revealed her destination in her caption, telling followers, “New York City here I come !!! How about them apples.” It wasn’t immediately clear what her plans for the Big Apple were, but it looked like she and Sam were in for a great time. The couple has been head-over-heels since getting hitched in June 2022.