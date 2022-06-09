Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Married: Couple Marries In Intimate California Ceremony

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are married! The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer and fitness model tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, in Thousand Oaks, California, HollywoodLife can confirm. “Britney and Sam are officially married. They said their I ‘do’s in a romantic ceremony surrounded by the people they love. She looked gorgeous and they are both so incredibly happy right now,” the insider tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Only 60 guests were present, including Brit’s friends Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and her wedding dress designer Donatella Versace, who were all seen arriving at the venue. The Crossroads actress walked down the aisle to the late Elvis Presley‘s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” it was reported. Notably, Brit’s immediate family did not attend (father Jamie, mom Lynne, sister Jamie Lynn, and sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16), with the exception of brother Bryan, 45.

The nuptials followed the couple’s engagement announcement via Instagram in Sept. 2021. Britney was beaming as she flashed her gorgeous cathedral cut engagement ring in a short video with Sam by her side. “I can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!” she gushed in her caption. In other photos, she flipped a bird at the camera as she kissed her handsome man. “Look at that, you like it?” Sam asked her in the clip as she replied, “Yeah!”

Britney first met Sam during the taping of her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party” with Tinashe. A shirtless Sam played her love interest on-screen, which quickly moved off screen when the pair started dating a short time later. He’s been by her side ever since, helping her weather the storm and eventual end of her lengthy 13 year conservatorship which was abolished in Nov. 2021. Notably, Sam proposed just as it was expected that the move would be made — making Britney free to choose to re-marry again.

Her marriage to Sam marks her third wedding: the Louisiana native shockingly wed her childhood friend Jason Alexander back in 2004 with a Las Vegas ceremony. The pair were married for just 55 hours before the union was annulled. She went on to walk down the aisle with Kevin Federline, 44, in Oct. 2004, welcoming her two sons with him: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Britney and Kevin — who was one of her dancers during the Onyx Hotel Tour — split in 2006. Of course, Brit also dated ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, 40, from 1999 – 2002 — but the pair were never engaged or married.

This is Sam’s first wedding, and it also appears children could be in their future. The 28-year-old confessed he wants to be “a dad” in an interview with Forbes magazine in early 2021. “I want to be a young dad…I want to take my relationship to the next step,” he said back in March. “I don’t mind becoming a father…My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going,” he added. Babies have also been on Brit’s mind: the pop star made it very clear during her 2021 court appearances that she desires to have a third child.