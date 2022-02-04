See Pic

Britney Spears Rocks Pink & Leopard Bikini As She Sunbathes With Sam Asghari — Photos

Britney Spears
Splashnews
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Britney Spears is showing off her stellar bod on the beach with hubby-to-be Sam Asghari. Check out the photos here!

Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, were spotted hitting up the beach in recent photos while vacationing in beautiful Hawaii. In the shots, which you can see here, Brit and her soon-to-be-husband were enjoying time under the sun as the “Me Against the Music” singer stunned in a skimpy pink bikini with leopard print trim as hints of her recently-dyed purple hair could still be seen. In addition to soaking up the sun with her beau, Brit also did a little core workout in the sand, keeping her stellar abs rock hard!

Britney Spears
Britney Spears (Splashnews).

In addition to her hot beach bikini pics, Britney played around in a recent Instagram video, dancing to the Selena Gomez hit “Bad Liar,” hinting at her recent familial drama about which lies have allegedly been spread. “Me and the song Bad Liar,” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption, adding a slew of rolling eyes emoji. “How appropriate is that ???”

For the video, Brit showed off her killer physique, sporting a white, tie-dyed sports bra/crop top and skimpy black booty shorts as she spun and danced around. The “Stronger” pop star also showed off her epic dance moves in the clip, showing she’s just as skilled as when she first started off in the biz as a teen.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados.The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family'Pictured: Rhea DurhamBACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rodriguez looks incredible in a peach coloured bikini as she continues her vacation in Mexico. The Fast and the Furious actress, 43, showed off her enviable figure in Tulum, Mexico and was seen taking a swim and playing beach tennis. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815617_054.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Mary J. Blige relaxes in a colorful bikini on the beach in Miami. 06 Dec 2021 Pictured: Mary J Blige. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811780_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The post and the smarmy caption comes after the  “Stronger” singer slammed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears after her tell-all book Things I Should Have Said began to sell some serious copies. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney mimicked her sister’s new title as a “National best seller,” writing, “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!” She exclaimed. “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bullshit !!!”

Also included in that post were clips from daytime talk shows The Real and The Talk discussing the sibling rivalry as the respective co-hosts sided with the Brit, sayin how her sister shouldn’t have published the book. The “Toxic” singer thanked the “real soul sisters” for “telling it like it is,” wishing more people would speak out. Britney then referenced the alleged lies Jamie Lynn made up about her Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas.