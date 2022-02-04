Britney Spears Rocks Pink & Leopard Bikini As She Sunbathes With Sam Asghari — Photos

Britney Spears is showing off her stellar bod on the beach with hubby-to-be Sam Asghari. Check out the photos here!

Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, were spotted hitting up the beach in recent photos while vacationing in beautiful Hawaii. In the shots, which you can see here, Brit and her soon-to-be-husband were enjoying time under the sun as the “Me Against the Music” singer stunned in a skimpy pink bikini with leopard print trim as hints of her recently-dyed purple hair could still be seen. In addition to soaking up the sun with her beau, Brit also did a little core workout in the sand, keeping her stellar abs rock hard!

In addition to her hot beach bikini pics, Britney played around in a recent Instagram video, dancing to the Selena Gomez hit “Bad Liar,” hinting at her recent familial drama about which lies have allegedly been spread. “Me and the song Bad Liar,” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption, adding a slew of rolling eyes emoji. “How appropriate is that ???”

For the video, Brit showed off her killer physique, sporting a white, tie-dyed sports bra/crop top and skimpy black booty shorts as she spun and danced around. The “Stronger” pop star also showed off her epic dance moves in the clip, showing she’s just as skilled as when she first started off in the biz as a teen.

The post and the smarmy caption comes after the “Stronger” singer slammed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears after her tell-all book Things I Should Have Said began to sell some serious copies. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney mimicked her sister’s new title as a “National best seller,” writing, “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!” She exclaimed. “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bullshit !!!”

Also included in that post were clips from daytime talk shows The Real and The Talk discussing the sibling rivalry as the respective co-hosts sided with the Brit, sayin how her sister shouldn’t have published the book. The “Toxic” singer thanked the “real soul sisters” for “telling it like it is,” wishing more people would speak out. Britney then referenced the alleged lies Jamie Lynn made up about her Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas.