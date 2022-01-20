Watch

Britney Spears Debuts Purple Hair Makeover In ‘$100 Dollar Mini Dress’ — Watch

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Britney Spears Authur Ashe Kids' Day, New York, USA - 27 Sep 1999
Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
Britney Spears Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999
Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert, New Jersey, America - 4 June 1999 Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 4, 1999. Manhattan, New York Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Call her ‘Mermaid-ney’! The pop star debuted her freshly dyed locks as she stood in front of a mirror and showed off a sexy mini dress.

Britney Spears has a new look! The 40-year-old pop star revealed she traded her signature blonde locks for a light purple, confessing she was “bored” in a deleted then reposted Instagram photo on Thursday, Jan. 20. “Here’s me with purple hair….I’m bored, ok,” she said in her caption, explaining that her “nail girl” made the suggestion.” Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!! Girl …I did it but not sure I like it but hey … Here’s me in a 100 dollar mini dress with my boots,” she quipped as she stood in front of a mirror, adding several dress and shrugging emojis.

She looked sexier than ever in a black plunging mini dress with knee-high red boots as she stood in her bathroom. She turned her head from side to side in the mirror video, also showing off her curled purple locks. As always, the pop star didn’t disappoint with her song choice — this time going with the 1983 classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by legend Cyndi Lauper.

The post racked up over 87, 000 likes in just an hour, with many leaving comments of support. “Love the purple hair,” and “QUEEN OF PURPLE” two fans wrote. “Love it BRITNEY you are stunning!!! Love you!!” a third gushed.

Britney Spears traded in her signature blonde for purple. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

This isn’t Brit’s first time experimenting with the hue: back in 2015, she rocked a blonde and lavender ombré ponytail as she attended the MTV Video Music Awards. She kept the summer-ready style going for several weeks after, showing off her look on various casual outings around the Calabasas area and in Hawaii on a trip with her kids.

Her latest hair style comes amid her on-going feud with little sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, triggered by the Zoey 101 stars new memoir and subsequent interviews. Jamie Lynn made a number of claims about Britney in both the book and interviews — including that her sister once pulled her into a room with a knife because she was scared — which Britney was publicly refuted. The “Toxic” singer has since issued a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn via her lawyer Matthew Rosengart.