Britney Spears Trashes ‘Selfish’ Sister Jamie Lynn For Dying Her Hair ‘Like Christina Aguilera’

Britney Spears, 40, called her sister Jamie Lynn, 30, a ‘selfish little brat’, as she slammed her for ‘dying her hair like Christina Aguilera’ and being ‘hateful’ towards mom Lynn, 66.

Britney Spears, 40 is again speaking out and setting the record straight in her ongoing feud with sister Jamie Lynn, 30. The pop star, who has been fighting her family ever since she was freed of a 13-year conservatorship last November, shared a series of messages to Instagram on January 19, trashing her younger sister. Calling out “selfish little brat” Jamie Lynn for dying her hair “like Christina Aguilera” and being “hateful” towards their mother Lynn, 66, Britney proved she won’t stay silent while Jamie Lynn continues an interview circuit promoting her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

Britney posted her latest rant to Instagram, in a gallery after a photo of two warm hot chocolates. After setting a relaxing tone in the post, Britney went off on claims Jamie Lynn made in a new two-hour interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alexandra Cooper, 27. In the interview, Jamie Lynn discussed the difficult time around 2002 when Britney started “changing” after her breakup with Justin Timberlake, 40. Jamie Lynn described an incident where she felt “scared” after Britney locked herself in her room with a knife. “This was a brilliant young woman who was going through a hard time — and if she couldn’t stand up herself, then somebody should have,” Jamie Lynn told Alexandra. “I wasn’t an adult then. I couldn’t.”

Britney called out Jamie Lynn for selfish behavior after Britney’s highly publicized breakup with Justin, claiming her then-12-year-old sister was “on the couch watching her TV shows…I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!” Britney further attacked Jamie Lynn for her story on Britney wielding a knife, calling the statement “the only lie you’ve ever told in your whole life.” Britney concluded the statement again stating Jamie Lynn was never there for her: “You can paint it however you like but dear child ….. YOU shut me out when i needed you the most !!!!”