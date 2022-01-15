Britney Spears Seen Driving In 1st Photos Since Calling Out Sister Jamie Lynn’s Interview

Britney Spears called her younger sister Jamie Lynn a ‘scum person’ after a recent interview to promote her upcoming memoir.

Britney Spears, 40, was seen out for a drive after sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, gave an interview talking about their relationship. The “Toxic” singer was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG SL 63 as she kept her face hidden behind a pair of white wire sunglasses and earrings on Friday, January 14 in photos published by the Daily Mail. Notably, Britney is legally able to drive again after her 13 year long conservatorship was terminated by Judge Brenda J. Penny in November of last year. At one point, Brit lifted her glasses to look down, seemingly at her phone.

The outing comes after Britney’s latest spar with sister Jamie Lynn, who sat down with ABC News to discuss the rift with her sister as well as her new book, Things I Should Have Said. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said during the interview. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?” she added.

The former Zoey 101 star also detailed an argument she got into with Britney at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “She cursed at me and so I just walked out of the room. I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue,'” she explained. “And when I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry.” Her daughter Maddie, now 13, tried to intervene. In her book, Jamie Lynn also detailed her sister’s behavior a “erratic” over the years, saying that a “scared” Britney once locked her in a room with a knife.

Britney was furious that her sister gave an interview, and took to social media with a lengthy statement blasting her sister. “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!” Britney wrote. “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut… So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!” she declared.