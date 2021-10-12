See Message

Britney Spears Seemingly Shades Sister Jamie Lynn’s New Book: You ‘Don’t Know’ Anything

Britney Spears’ latest message about releasing a new book has been interpreted as shade towards her sister Jamie Lynn, who recently announced a memoir of her own.

Britney Spears seemingly shaded her younger sister Jamie Lynn following the announcement of her upcoming memoir. The pop star, 39, shared a photo of herself on Instagram on October 12 and revealed she was “thinking of releasing a book next year.” The post comes a day after her sister, 30, announced her own memoir, Things I Should Have Said. 

After calling herself “uncool” for posting excessively on Instagram, Britney wrote, “Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book 📚 next year 😜 but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘Shit, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ 😂🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!” What do you guys think 🤔🤔🤔 ????”

Jamie Lynn unveiled her memoir cover on Instagram on October 11, explaining that she “felt a strong conviction to share my story” following her 13-year-old daughter Maddie‘s ATV accident at the age of 8 in 2017. “There was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way,” she captioned her post. “I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this ’30 year long’ chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.”

Britney’s caption has also been interpreted as a dig at the controversy surrounding the memoir in July. The Zoey 101 alum announced that she would publish an “unfiltered” memoir over the summer amid her sister’s conservatorship battle — and received backlash over its original publishers description title I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, which was interpreted as a nod to the “Baby One More Time” lyric. Following the backlash, Jamie Lynn’s publisher released a statement and called the title inaccurate.

“We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about [Jamie Lynn’s] book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” the statement read, reiterating that the memoir was still unnamed. “We look forward to sharing accurate and complete details about the project at the appropriate time and to celebrating the release of her memoir with Jamie Lynn and her fans next year.”

Amid her ongoing conservatorship battle, Britney has repeatedly called out her family, whether directly in court or indirectly on social media. In her first court hearing in June, Britney told a judge she wanted to press charges against them. “I would honestly like to sue my family,” Britney said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day.”