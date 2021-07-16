Britney Spears Seemingly Calls Out Sister Jamie Lynn For Fake ‘Support’ Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears slammed the ‘people closest’ to her over their insincere support amid her legal battle — and fans think she’s talking about sister Jamie Lynn.

Britney Spears has seemingly called out sister Jamie Lynn and mom Lynne for disingenuous support amid her conservatorship battle. While the pop star, 39, does not explicitly name anyone in the message, Britney called out the “people closest” to her who had the “nerve to say anything” about her situation in an Instagram post that she shared on Friday, July 16.

In the post, Britney shared a quote image that read, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.” The pop star then penned a lengthy caption that lambasted those who did not bother to “put a hand out” when she was “drowning.” She wrote, “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support.”

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE,” Britney continued. “did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly.”

She later added, “If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny.” The pop star did not name drop anyone specifically, but Britney’s fans and supporters had their guesses in the comments section. And an overwhelming amount of comments pointed to her little sister, who broke her silence on the conservatorship last month.

Explaining that it “wasn’t my place” to comment on the conservatorship until her sister did publicly, Jamie Lynn told her Instagram followers on June 28, “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you, I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

Additionally, Britney’s impassioned post coincidentally comes two days after Jamie Lynn and Lynne shared cryptic messages that appeared to signal support after Britney was granted the right to choose Mathew Rosengart as her lawyer. Both Jamie Lynn and Lynne alluded to the victory on IG on Wednesday: Jamie shared a series of vague quotes, including, “Once you choose hope, anything’s possible,” while Lynne shared a Bible verse that read, “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Along with a request for her own lawyer, Britney requested to file a petition to terminate her conservatorship entirely during her latest hearing. She also said she wanted to press charges against her estranged father Jamie for conservatorship abuse. “I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as conservator,” she said, later adding, “I want to press charges on my dad today. My lawyer didn’t fight for me one time. I am so angry. I will go there… I am not crazy. My family never cared.”